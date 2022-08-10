How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Washington Nationals vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 8, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Washington Nationals first baseman Luke Voit (34) is greeted by designated hitter Nelson Cruz (23) after hitting a home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Wrigley Field. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Steele and the Chicago Cubs will take the field against the Washington Nationals and projected starter Josiah Gray on Wednesday at Wrigley Field.

Cubs vs. Nationals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Nationals Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 15th in MLB with a .243 batting average.
  • The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in MLB action scoring 4.1 runs per game (450 total runs).
  • The Cubs are 10th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .317.
  • The Nationals' .248 batting average ranks 12th in the league this season.
  • The Nationals have scored the 26th-most runs in the league this season with just 427 (3.8 per game).
  • The Nationals have an on-base percentage of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 38 walks.
  • In all of MLB, Contreras ranks 43rd in home runs and 92nd in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is hitting .276 with 29 doubles, two triples, nine home runs and 44 walks.
  • Happ is 145th in homers and 84th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Nico Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .297.
  • Patrick Wisdom paces the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).

Nationals Impact Players

  • Nelson Cruz is batting .233 for Washington with a team-high 52 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Cruz's home run total ranks 159th and his RBI tally is 54th.
  • Cesar Hernandez has collected 103 hits this season and has an OBP of .302. He's slugging .303 on the year.
  • Overall, Hernandez is 401st in home runs and 246th in RBI this season.
  • Keibert Ruiz leads Washington with a .247 batting average while slugging six homers and driving in 29 runs.
  • Luke Voit's 15 home runs are most among Washington batters. He's driven in 51 runs this season while slugging .431.

Cubs and Nationals Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Marlins

W 2-1

Home

8/6/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

W 6-3

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

-

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

Nationals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Phillies

L 7-2

Away

8/6/2022

Phillies

L 11-5

Away

8/7/2022

Phillies

L 13-1

Away

8/8/2022

Cubs

L 6-3

Away

8/9/2022

Cubs

W 6-5

Away

8/10/2022

Cubs

-

Away

8/12/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/13/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/14/2022

Padres

-

Home

8/15/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cubs

-

Home

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Washington Nationals at Chicago Cubs

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
2:20
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
