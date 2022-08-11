How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Greg Allen (24) and right fielder Bligh Madris (66) and center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Madison Bumgarner gets the nod for the Arizona Diamondbacks on Wednesday against Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET for this third game in a four-game series.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Wednesday, August 10, 2022
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks rank 27th in MLB with a .228 batting average.
  • The Diamondbacks are the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (464 total).
  • The Diamondbacks are 23rd in the league with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates have scored 396 runs (just 3.6 per game) this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .288.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (26) and runs batted in (62).
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Walker's home runs place him eighth, and his RBI tally puts him 24th.
  • Ketel Marte is hitting .261 to lead the lineup.
  • Marte ranks 127th in homers and 116th in RBI in the majors.
  • Daulton Varsho is hitting .239 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Josh Rojas has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .273.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .257 this season with 16 home runs, both rank first among Pittsburgh hitters.
  • Reynolds is 43rd in home runs and 162nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Hayes has 95 hits and an OBP of .320 to go with a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
  • Hayes is 206th in homers and 162nd in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (37) this season. He has a .254 batting average and a .433 slugging percentage.
  • Ben Gamel has 58 hits and an OBP of .337 to go with a slugging percentage of .374 this season.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

8/6/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-0

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

W 6-4

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
MLB

