How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks will play Ke'Bryan Hayes and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday at Chase Field, at 3:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:40 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.228).
  • The Diamondbacks are the 18th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (468 total).
  • The Diamondbacks are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 402 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 28th with an OBP of .289.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker has a team-leading 26 home runs and has driven in 63 runs.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Walker is eighth in home runs and 24th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte's .260 batting average leads his team.
  • Marte ranks 128th in home runs and 112th in RBI so far this season.
  • Daulton Varsho is batting .240 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Josh Rojas is hitting .273 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.256) and home runs (16) this season, while also chipping in with 35 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Reynolds ranks 43rd in home runs and 162nd in RBI.
  • Hayes has 96 hits and an OBP of .321 to go with a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
  • Hayes is 209th in homers and 162nd in RBI among all major league batters this year.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 59 base hits, an OBP of .335 and a slugging percentage of .374 this season.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in with 37 while batting .249 with 12 homers.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-0

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

W 6-4

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
3:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
