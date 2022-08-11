How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Skip to main content

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (33) shakes hands with Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 6, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (33) shakes hands with Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Tommy Pham and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

Red Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Red Sox are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (504 total).
  • The Red Sox are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored 467 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
  • The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in home runs (24), runs batted in (60) and has put up a team-high batting average of .310.
  • In all of baseball, Devers is 13th in homers and 28th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts is batting .307 with 29 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
  • Bogaerts ranks 146th in home runs and 78th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • Alex Verdugo is hitting .273 with 26 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Pham is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Cedric Mullins is batting .261 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Baltimore this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Mullins is 146th in homers and 85th in RBI.
  • Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 20, runs batted in with 60 and a batting average of .262.
  • Santander is currently 27th in homers and 28th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Austin Hays has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has collected 97 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .441 on the year.

Red Sox and Orioles Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

L 5-4

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

L 13-5

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

L 9-7

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Pirates

W 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Pirates

W 6-3

Home

8/7/2022

Pirates

L 8-1

Home

8/8/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-4

Home

8/9/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

8/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/12/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

8/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

maxresdefault
entertainment

How to Watch Bump on The CW: Stream Live

By Rafael Urbina40 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff46 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (33) shakes hands with Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Aug 6, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (33) shakes hands with Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
WOMENS GOLF
Golf

How to Watch U.S. Women's Amateur Golf Round of 16: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas58 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch France vs. Nigeria: Stream Women's World Cup Live, TV Channel

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Qinwen Zheng at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Qinwen Zheng vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago