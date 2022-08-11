How to Watch Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Baltimore Orioles vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Tommy Pham and the Boston Red Sox will hit the field against the Baltimore Orioles and Anthony Santander on Thursday at 7:10 PM ET, at Fenway Park.
Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
Red Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats
- The Red Sox have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
- The Red Sox are the 12th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.5 runs per game (504 total).
- The Red Sox are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
- The Orioles have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
- The Orioles have scored 467 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers leads the Red Sox in home runs (24), runs batted in (60) and has put up a team-high batting average of .310.
- In all of baseball, Devers is 13th in homers and 28th in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .307 with 29 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
- Bogaerts ranks 146th in home runs and 78th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- Alex Verdugo is hitting .273 with 26 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
- Pham is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks.
Orioles Impact Players
- Cedric Mullins is batting .261 with nine home runs and 46 RBI for Baltimore this season.
- Among all batters in the majors, Mullins is 146th in homers and 85th in RBI.
- Santander leads Baltimore in home runs with 20, runs batted in with 60 and a batting average of .262.
- Santander is currently 27th in homers and 28th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Austin Hays has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
- Ryan Mountcastle has collected 97 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .441 on the year.
Red Sox and Orioles Schedules
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Royals
W 7-4
Away
8/6/2022
Royals
L 5-4
Away
8/7/2022
Royals
L 13-5
Away
8/9/2022
Braves
L 9-7
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
-
Home
8/12/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
Orioles
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Pirates
W 1-0
Home
8/6/2022
Pirates
W 6-3
Home
8/7/2022
Pirates
L 8-1
Home
8/8/2022
Blue Jays
W 7-4
Home
8/9/2022
Blue Jays
W 6-5
Home
8/11/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/12/2022
Rays
-
Away
8/13/2022
Rays
-
Away
8/14/2022
Rays
-
Away
8/15/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
8/16/2022
Blue Jays
-
Away
