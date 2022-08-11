How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. Baltimore Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 6, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Orioles Hall of Famer Eddie Murray (33) shakes hands with Baltimore Orioles center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) after throwing the ceremonial first pitch at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The Orioles were celebrating the 30th anniversary of Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Brent Skeen-USA TODAY Sports

Rafael Devers and Cedric Mullins are the hottest hitters on the Boston Red Sox and Baltimore Orioles, who meet on Thursday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET.

Red Sox vs. Orioles Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Red Sox vs. Orioles Batting Stats

  • The Red Sox have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Red Sox have the No. 12 offense in MLB play scoring 4.5 runs per game (504 total runs).
  • The Red Sox are 14th in the league with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Orioles have a team batting average of .237 this season, which ranks 22nd among MLB teams.
  • The Orioles have scored the 19th-most runs in the league this season with 467 (4.2 per game).
  • The Orioles have the 23rd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads the squad with a batting average of .310, and paces the Red Sox in home runs, with 24 and runs batted in with 60.
  • Of all batters in MLB, Devers' home runs rank him 13th, and his RBI tally puts him 28th.
  • Xander Bogaerts is batting .307 with 29 doubles, nine home runs and 41 walks.
  • Including all MLB hitters, Bogaerts ranks 146th in homers and 78th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo is hitting .273 with 26 doubles, seven home runs and 25 walks.
  • Tommy Pham is hitting .237 with 14 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 44 walks.

Orioles Impact Players

  • Mullins has been key for Baltimore with nine home runs, 46 RBI and a batting average of .261 this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Mullins' home run total is 146th and his RBI tally is 85th.
  • Anthony Santander is batting .262 with 20 home runs and 60 RBI, all three of which lead Baltimore this season.
  • Santander is currently 27th in homers and 28th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Austin Hays has collected 97 base hits, an OBP of .318 and a slugging percentage of .435 this season.
  • Ryan Mountcastle has 97 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .441 this season.

Red Sox and Orioles Schedules

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Royals

W 7-4

Away

8/6/2022

Royals

L 5-4

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

L 13-5

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

L 9-7

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

-

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Orioles

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Pirates

W 1-0

Home

8/6/2022

Pirates

W 6-3

Home

8/7/2022

Pirates

L 8-1

Home

8/8/2022

Blue Jays

W 7-4

Home

8/9/2022

Blue Jays

W 6-5

Home

8/11/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/12/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rays

-

Away

8/15/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

8/16/2022

Blue Jays

-

Away

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
