How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Reds rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
  • The Reds rank 20th in runs scored with 466, 4.2 per game.
  • The Reds rank 21st in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
  • The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
  • The Cubs have scored 454 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Reds Impact Players

  • Farmer paces the Reds with 51 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .255.
  • Farmer's home runs place him 209th in baseball, and he ranks 63rd in RBI.
  • Joey Votto has put his power on display as he leads his team with 11 home runs.
  • Votto is 107th in home runs and 119th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Nick Senzel is batting .247 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
  • Albert Almora Jr. is batting .233 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 16 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras ranks 43rd in homers and 97th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is batting .276 with an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Happ ranks 146th in homers and 78th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Hoerner leads Chicago with a .300 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 37 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .220.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Brewers

W 7-5

Away

8/7/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

8/8/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

L 10-2

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

W 6-3

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
