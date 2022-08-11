How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.
Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats
- The Reds rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.
- The Reds rank 20th in runs scored with 466, 4.2 per game.
- The Reds rank 21st in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.
- The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.
- The Cubs have scored 454 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
Reds Impact Players
- Farmer paces the Reds with 51 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .255.
- Farmer's home runs place him 209th in baseball, and he ranks 63rd in RBI.
- Joey Votto has put his power on display as he leads his team with 11 home runs.
- Votto is 107th in home runs and 119th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
- Nick Senzel is batting .247 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
- Albert Almora Jr. is batting .233 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 16 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.
- Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras ranks 43rd in homers and 97th in RBI.
- Ian Happ is batting .276 with an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
- Happ ranks 146th in homers and 78th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Hoerner leads Chicago with a .300 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 37 runs.
- Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .220.
Reds and Cubs Schedules
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Brewers
W 7-5
Away
8/7/2022
Brewers
W 4-2
Away
8/8/2022
Mets
L 5-1
Away
8/9/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
8/10/2022
Mets
L 10-2
Away
8/11/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/13/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Marlins
W 4-0
Home
8/7/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Home
8/8/2022
Nationals
W 6-3
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
