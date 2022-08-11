How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds take on Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at 7:15 PM ET in the first game of a three-game series.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Reds rank 19th in the majors with a .239 batting average.

The Reds rank 20th in runs scored with 466, 4.2 per game.

The Reds rank 21st in the league with a .308 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored 454 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Reds Impact Players

Farmer paces the Reds with 51 runs batted in while putting up a team-best batting average of .255.

Farmer's home runs place him 209th in baseball, and he ranks 63rd in RBI.

Joey Votto has put his power on display as he leads his team with 11 home runs.

Votto is 107th in home runs and 119th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Nick Senzel is batting .247 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.

Albert Almora Jr. is batting .233 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras has been key for Chicago with 16 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .253 this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Contreras ranks 43rd in homers and 97th in RBI.

Ian Happ is batting .276 with an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Happ ranks 146th in homers and 78th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Hoerner leads Chicago with a .300 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 37 runs.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52) this season while batting .220.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Brewers W 7-5 Away 8/7/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 8/8/2022 Mets L 5-1 Away 8/9/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/10/2022 Mets L 10-2 Away 8/11/2022 Cubs - Home 8/13/2022 Cubs - Home 8/14/2022 Cubs - Home 8/15/2022 Phillies - Home 8/16/2022 Phillies - Home 8/17/2022 Phillies - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Home 8/7/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/8/2022 Nationals W 6-3 Home 8/9/2022 Nationals L 6-5 Home 8/10/2022 Nationals W 4-2 Home 8/11/2022 Reds - Away 8/13/2022 Reds - Away 8/14/2022 Reds - Away 8/15/2022 Nationals - Away 8/16/2022 Nationals - Away 8/17/2022 Nationals - Away

