How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rounds third base to score a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will meet on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Hunter Dozier among those expected to step up at the plate.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .256 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 474, 4.3 per game.
  • The White Sox's .310 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.
  • The Royals' .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
  • The Royals have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 442 (3.9 per game).
  • The Royals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home runs rank him 68th, and his RBI tally places him 45th.
  • Robert has totaled 56 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Robert ranks 91st in home runs and 42nd in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .295 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
  • A.J. Pollock is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in batting average (.254) and runs batted in (57) this season while also slugging 15 homers.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Witt Jr. ranks 56th in home runs and 39th in RBI.
  • Dozier has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .412 on the year.
  • Dozier is 128th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 162nd in RBI.
  • MJ Melendez has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.322/.446.
  • Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with 16 while driving in 50 runs and slugging .455.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

L 4-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

W 3-2

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

L 8-3

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Red Sox

W 5-4

Home

8/7/2022

Red Sox

W 13-5

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

W 4-2

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Home

8/10/2022

White Sox

W 8-3

Home

8/11/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/16/2022

Twins

-

Away

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
