How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Aug 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rounds third base to score a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will meet on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Hunter Dozier among those expected to step up at the plate.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox's .256 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 474, 4.3 per game.

The White Sox's .310 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.

The Royals' .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.

The Royals have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 442 (3.9 per game).

The Royals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs.

Including all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home runs rank him 68th, and his RBI tally places him 45th.

Robert has totaled 56 runs batted in to lead his team.

Robert ranks 91st in home runs and 42nd in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .295 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.

A.J. Pollock is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in batting average (.254) and runs batted in (57) this season while also slugging 15 homers.

Among all hitters in MLB, Witt Jr. ranks 56th in home runs and 39th in RBI.

Dozier has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .412 on the year.

Dozier is 128th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 162nd in RBI.

MJ Melendez has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.322/.446.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with 16 while driving in 50 runs and slugging .455.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Rangers L 8-0 Away 8/7/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 8/9/2022 Royals L 4-2 Away 8/9/2022 Royals W 3-2 Away 8/10/2022 Royals L 8-3 Away 8/11/2022 Royals - Away 8/12/2022 Tigers - Home 8/13/2022 Tigers - Home 8/14/2022 Tigers - Home 8/15/2022 Astros - Home 8/16/2022 Astros - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Red Sox W 5-4 Home 8/7/2022 Red Sox W 13-5 Home 8/9/2022 White Sox W 4-2 Home 8/9/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Home 8/10/2022 White Sox W 8-3 Home 8/11/2022 White Sox - Home 8/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/13/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/14/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/15/2022 Twins - Away 8/16/2022 Twins - Away

