How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Chicago White Sox and Kansas City Royals will meet on Thursday at Kauffman Stadium, at 2:10 PM ET, with Luis Robert and Hunter Dozier among those expected to step up at the plate.
White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats
- The White Sox's .256 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
- The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 474, 4.3 per game.
- The White Sox's .310 on-base percentage ranks 19th in baseball.
- The Royals' .247 batting average ranks 13th in the league this season.
- The Royals have scored the 24th-most runs in the league this season with 442 (3.9 per game).
- The Royals have an OBP of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in MLB.
White Sox Impact Players
- Jose Abreu paces the White Sox with 14 home runs.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Abreu's home runs rank him 68th, and his RBI tally places him 45th.
- Robert has totaled 56 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Robert ranks 91st in home runs and 42nd in RBI among MLB batters this season.
- Andrew Vaughn is batting .295 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks.
- A.J. Pollock is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.
Royals Impact Players
- Bobby Witt Jr. leads Kansas City in batting average (.254) and runs batted in (57) this season while also slugging 15 homers.
- Among all hitters in MLB, Witt Jr. ranks 56th in home runs and 39th in RBI.
- Dozier has collected 86 hits this season and has an OBP of .311. He's slugging .412 on the year.
- Dozier is 128th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 162nd in RBI.
- MJ Melendez has 68 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.322/.446.
- Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with 16 while driving in 50 runs and slugging .455.
White Sox and Royals Schedules
White Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Rangers
L 8-0
Away
8/7/2022
Rangers
W 8-2
Away
8/9/2022
Royals
L 4-2
Away
8/9/2022
Royals
W 3-2
Away
8/10/2022
Royals
L 8-3
Away
8/11/2022
Royals
-
Away
8/12/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/13/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/14/2022
Tigers
-
Home
8/15/2022
Astros
-
Home
8/16/2022
Astros
-
Home
Royals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Red Sox
W 5-4
Home
8/7/2022
Red Sox
W 13-5
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
W 4-2
Home
8/9/2022
White Sox
L 3-2
Home
8/10/2022
White Sox
W 8-3
Home
8/11/2022
White Sox
-
Home
8/12/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/13/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/14/2022
Dodgers
-
Home
8/15/2022
Twins
-
Away
8/16/2022
Twins
-
Away
