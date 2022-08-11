How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds play Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Reds are 19th in MLB with a .239 batting average.
  • The Reds have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (466 total runs).
  • The Reds' .308 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.
  • The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.
  • The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 454 total runs scored this season.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Reds Impact Players

  • Farmer paces the Reds with 51 runs batted in while racking up a team-high batting average of .255.
  • Farmer's home runs place him 209th in MLB, and he is 63rd in RBI.
  • Joey Votto has put up a team-best 11 home runs.
  • Votto is 107th in homers in baseball and 119th in RBI.
  • Nick Senzel has 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .247.
  • Albert Almora Jr. has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is batting .253 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI for Chicago this season.
  • Contreras is 43rd in homers and 97th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Happ is batting .276 with an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.
  • Happ is 146th in home runs and 78th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
  • Nico Hoerner is batting .300 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 37 runs batted in this season.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 52.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Brewers

W 7-5

Away

8/7/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

8/8/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

L 10-2

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Marlins

W 4-0

Home

8/7/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

W 6-3

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
