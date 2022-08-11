How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Aug 2, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) celebrates with second baseman Jonathan India (6) and shortstop Kyle Farmer (17) after defeating the Miami Marlins at loanDepot park. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds play Ian Happ and the Chicago Cubs at Field of Dreams on Thursday. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Thursday, August 11, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Reds are 19th in MLB with a .239 batting average.

The Reds have the No. 20 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (466 total runs).

The Reds' .308 on-base percentage ranks 21st in baseball.

The Cubs have a team batting average of .244 this season, which ranks 14th among MLB teams.

The Cubs rank 21st in the league with 454 total runs scored this season.

The Cubs have an OBP of .317 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Reds Impact Players

Farmer paces the Reds with 51 runs batted in while racking up a team-high batting average of .255.

Farmer's home runs place him 209th in MLB, and he is 63rd in RBI.

Joey Votto has put up a team-best 11 home runs.

Votto is 107th in homers in baseball and 119th in RBI.

Nick Senzel has 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks while hitting .247.

Albert Almora Jr. has nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 10 walks while hitting .233.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras is batting .253 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI for Chicago this season.

Contreras is 43rd in homers and 97th in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Happ is batting .276 with an OBP of .355 and a slugging percentage of .430 this season.

Happ is 146th in home runs and 78th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Nico Hoerner is batting .300 to lead Chicago, while adding seven homers and 37 runs batted in this season.

Patrick Wisdom leads Chicago in home runs with 20 and runs batted in with 52.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Brewers W 7-5 Away 8/7/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 8/8/2022 Mets L 5-1 Away 8/9/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/10/2022 Mets L 10-2 Away 8/11/2022 Cubs - Home 8/13/2022 Cubs - Home 8/14/2022 Cubs - Home 8/15/2022 Phillies - Home 8/16/2022 Phillies - Home 8/17/2022 Phillies - Home

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Marlins W 4-0 Home 8/7/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/8/2022 Nationals W 6-3 Home 8/9/2022 Nationals L 6-5 Home 8/10/2022 Nationals W 4-2 Home 8/11/2022 Reds - Away 8/13/2022 Reds - Away 8/14/2022 Reds - Away 8/15/2022 Nationals - Away 8/16/2022 Nationals - Away 8/17/2022 Nationals - Away

