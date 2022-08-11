How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to beat German Marquez, the Colorado Rockies' starting pitcher, on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
  • The Cardinals have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (519 total runs).
  • The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Rockies lead baseball with a .265 batting average.
  • The Rockies have scored 515 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

  • Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (26), runs batted in (84) and has put up a team-high batting average of .328.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Goldschmidt ranks eighth in home runs and fourth in RBI.
  • Nolan Arenado is batting .304 with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Arenado is 17th in homers in baseball and 10th in RBI.
  • Tommy Edman has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .257.
  • Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .237.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 80.
  • Cron's home run total puts him 17th in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 106 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .443 on the year.
  • Blackmon is currently 43rd in homers and 26th in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 114 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.337/.434.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.318) this season while adding three home runs and 43 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/6/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/7/2022

Yankees

W 12-9

Home

8/9/2022

Rockies

L 16-5

Away

8/10/2022

Rockies

W 9-5

Away

8/11/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Brewers

-

Home

8/16/2022

Rockies

-

Home

8/17/2022

Rockies

-

Home

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-5

Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

W 16-5

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

L 9-5

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

How To Watch

August
11
2022

St. Louis Cardinals at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
