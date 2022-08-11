How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Aug 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to beat German Marquez, the Colorado Rockies' starting pitcher, on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Thursday, August 11, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).

The Cardinals have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (519 total runs).

The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .265 batting average.

The Rockies have scored 515 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.

The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (26), runs batted in (84) and has put up a team-high batting average of .328.

Among all hitters in the majors, Goldschmidt ranks eighth in home runs and fourth in RBI.

Nolan Arenado is batting .304 with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 39 walks.

Arenado is 17th in homers in baseball and 10th in RBI.

Tommy Edman has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .257.

Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .237.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 80.

Cron's home run total puts him 17th in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 106 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .443 on the year.

Blackmon is currently 43rd in homers and 26th in RBI in the major leagues.

Brendan Rodgers has 114 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.337/.434.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.318) this season while adding three home runs and 43 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/7/2022 Yankees W 12-9 Home 8/9/2022 Rockies L 16-5 Away 8/10/2022 Rockies W 9-5 Away 8/11/2022 Rockies - Away 8/12/2022 Brewers - Home 8/13/2022 Brewers - Home 8/14/2022 Brewers - Home 8/16/2022 Rockies - Home 8/17/2022 Rockies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals W 16-5 Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals L 9-5 Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals - Away

Regional restrictions apply.