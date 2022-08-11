How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals will try to beat German Marquez, the Colorado Rockies' starting pitcher, on Thursday at 3:10 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats
- The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the majors (.253).
- The Cardinals have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.7 runs per game (519 total runs).
- The Cardinals are sixth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Rockies lead baseball with a .265 batting average.
- The Rockies have scored 515 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Rockies have an OBP of .327 this season, which ranks fifth in MLB.
Cardinals Impact Players
- Paul Goldschmidt paces the Cardinals in home runs (26), runs batted in (84) and has put up a team-high batting average of .328.
- Among all hitters in the majors, Goldschmidt ranks eighth in home runs and fourth in RBI.
- Nolan Arenado is batting .304 with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 39 walks.
- Arenado is 17th in homers in baseball and 10th in RBI.
- Tommy Edman has 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks while batting .257.
- Dylan Carlson has 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks while batting .237.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 80.
- Cron's home run total puts him 17th in MLB, and he ranks seventh in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has collected 106 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .443 on the year.
- Blackmon is currently 43rd in homers and 26th in RBI in the major leagues.
- Brendan Rodgers has 114 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.337/.434.
- Jose Iglesias leads Colorado in batting average (.318) this season while adding three home runs and 43 RBI.
Cardinals and Rockies Schedules
Cardinals
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Yankees
W 4-3
Home
8/6/2022
Yankees
W 1-0
Home
8/7/2022
Yankees
W 12-9
Home
8/9/2022
Rockies
L 16-5
Away
8/10/2022
Rockies
W 9-5
Away
8/11/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/12/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/13/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/14/2022
Brewers
-
Home
8/16/2022
Rockies
-
Home
8/17/2022
Rockies
-
Home
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/5/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-5
Away
8/6/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
8/7/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-4
Away
8/9/2022
Cardinals
W 16-5
Home
8/10/2022
Cardinals
L 9-5
Home
8/11/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
