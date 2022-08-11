How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Aug 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rounds third base to score a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will see Zack Greinke on the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022

2:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

The White Sox are fifth in the majors with a .256 batting average.

The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 474, 4.3 per game.

The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Royals rank 13th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.

The Royals have scored 442 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

The Royals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has collected a team-best 14 home runs.

Abreu's home runs place him 68th in MLB, and he is 45th in RBI.

Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 56 runs batted in.

Robert ranks 91st in homers and 42nd in RBI among MLB batters this season.

Andrew Vaughn has 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .295.

A.J. Pollock is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Royals Impact Players

Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .254 with 57 RBI, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the majors, Witt Jr.'s home run total is 56th and his RBI tally is 39th.

Hunter Dozier has 86 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.

Overall, Dozier is 128th in home runs and 162nd in RBI this year.

MJ Melendez is slashing .237/.322/.446 this season for the Royals.

Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with 16 while driving in 50 runs and slugging .455.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Rangers L 8-0 Away 8/7/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 8/9/2022 Royals L 4-2 Away 8/9/2022 Royals W 3-2 Away 8/10/2022 Royals L 8-3 Away 8/11/2022 Royals - Away 8/12/2022 Tigers - Home 8/13/2022 Tigers - Home 8/14/2022 Tigers - Home 8/15/2022 Astros - Home 8/16/2022 Astros - Home

Royals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Red Sox W 5-4 Home 8/7/2022 Red Sox W 13-5 Home 8/9/2022 White Sox W 4-2 Home 8/9/2022 White Sox L 3-2 Home 8/10/2022 White Sox W 8-3 Home 8/11/2022 White Sox - Home 8/12/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/13/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/14/2022 Dodgers - Home 8/15/2022 Twins - Away 8/16/2022 Twins - Away

