How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Skip to main content

Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rounds third base to score a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rounds third base to score a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will see Zack Greinke on the mound for the Kansas City Royals on Thursday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Royals Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Royals Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are fifth in the majors with a .256 batting average.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 474, 4.3 per game.
  • The White Sox rank 19th in baseball with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Royals rank 13th in MLB with a .247 team batting average.
  • The Royals have scored 442 runs (3.9 per game) this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Royals have an on-base percentage of .310 this season, which ranks 19th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has collected a team-best 14 home runs.
  • Abreu's home runs place him 68th in MLB, and he is 45th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has driven in the most runs for the White Sox with 56 runs batted in.
  • Robert ranks 91st in homers and 42nd in RBI among MLB batters this season.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 22 walks while hitting .295.
  • A.J. Pollock is hitting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Royals Impact Players

  • Bobby Witt Jr. is batting .254 with 57 RBI, both of which rank first among Kansas City hitters this season.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Witt Jr.'s home run total is 56th and his RBI tally is 39th.
  • Hunter Dozier has 86 hits and an OBP of .311 to go with a slugging percentage of .412 this season.
  • Overall, Dozier is 128th in home runs and 162nd in RBI this year.
  • MJ Melendez is slashing .237/.322/.446 this season for the Royals.
  • Salvador Perez leads Kansas City in home runs with 16 while driving in 50 runs and slugging .455.

White Sox and Royals Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Rangers

L 8-0

Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

L 4-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

W 3-2

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

L 8-3

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

-

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

Royals

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Red Sox

W 5-4

Home

8/7/2022

Red Sox

W 13-5

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

W 4-2

Home

8/9/2022

White Sox

L 3-2

Home

8/10/2022

White Sox

W 8-3

Home

8/11/2022

White Sox

-

Home

8/12/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Dodgers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Twins

-

Away

8/16/2022

Twins

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18851086
Baseball

How to Watch Maine vs. Massachusetts: Stream Little League Baseball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Nick Kyrgios at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff6 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Daniel Evans vs. Taylor Fritz at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Daniel Evans at the National Bank Open

By What's On TV Staff16 minutes ago
Field of Dreams game
SI Guide

MLB Returns to the ‘Field of Dreams’

By Kevin Sweeney37 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Iga Swiatek vs. Beatriz Haddad Maia at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Beatriz Haddad Maia vs. Iga Swiatek at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

By What's On TV Staff51 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rounds third base to score a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Kansas City Royals vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago
Aug 10, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals third baseman Bobby Witt Jr. (7) rounds third base to score a run during the sixth inning against the Chicago White Sox at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

By What's On TV Staff56 minutes ago