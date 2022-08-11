How to Watch Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Skip to main content

Miami Marlins vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Rhys Hoskins and the Philadelphia Phillies will play Jesus Aguilar and the Miami Marlins on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park, at 1:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

  • The Phillies have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.250).
  • The Phillies are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.8 runs per game (524 total).
  • The Phillies rank 14th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.
  • The Marlins have a team batting average of .236 this season, which ranks 23rd among MLB teams.
  • The Marlins have scored the 27th-most runs in the league this season with just 419 (3.8 per game).
  • The Marlins are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .299.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber has posted a team-leading 34 home runs and has driven in 69 runs.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Schwarber ranks second in homers and 16th in RBI.
  • Hoskins is batting .251 with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.
  • Hoskins ranks 13th in home runs and 49th in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • J.T. Realmuto is hitting .268 with 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Alec Bohm leads the team in batting average with a mark of .293.

Marlins Impact Players

  • Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Aguilar ranks 78th in homers and 97th in RBI.
  • Miguel Rojas is batting .233 with an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .334 this season.
  • Among all major league batters, Rojas ranks 209th in homers and 206th in RBI.
  • Garrett Cooper's batting average of .276 leads all Miami hitters this season.
  • Joey Wendle has 54 hits and an OBP of .303 to go with a slugging percentage of .348 this season.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Nationals

W 7-2

Home

8/6/2022

Nationals

W 11-5

Home

8/7/2022

Nationals

W 13-1

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

W 4-1

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

-

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/15/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/16/2022

Reds

-

Away

Marlins

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Cubs

L 2-1

Away

8/6/2022

Cubs

L 4-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cubs

W 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Phillies

L 4-1

Away

8/10/2022

Phillies

L 4-3

Away

8/11/2022

Phillies

-

Away

8/12/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/13/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/13/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/14/2022

Braves

-

Home

8/15/2022

Padres

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Miami Marlins at Philadelphia Phillies

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
1:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
