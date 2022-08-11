How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. Miami Marlins: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins (17) celebrates his home run with left fielder Kyle Schwarber (12) against the Washington Nationals during the fourth inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Edward Cabrera takes the mound for the Miami Marlins on Thursday at Citizens Bank Park against Nicholas Castellanos and the Philadelphia Phillies. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

Phillies vs. Marlins Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Thursday, August 11, 2022 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phillies vs. Marlins Batting Stats

The Phillies rank ninth in MLB with a .250 batting average.

The Phillies score the sixth-most runs in baseball (524 total, 4.8 per game).

The Phillies rank 14th in baseball with a .314 on-base percentage.

The Marlins' .236 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

The Marlins have scored 419 runs (just 3.8 per game) this season, which ranks 27th in MLB.

The Marlins have an OBP of just .299 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber paces the Phillies with 34 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 69.

Schwarber is second in home runs and 16th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Rhys Hoskins is hitting .251 with 21 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 52 walks.

Hoskins ranks 13th in homers and 49th in RBI among MLB hitters this season.

J.T. Realmuto has 16 doubles, four triples, 13 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .268.

Alec Bohm paces the Phillies with a team-leading batting average of .293.

Marlins Impact Players

Jesus Aguilar has been key for Miami with 13 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .241 this season.

Among all batters in the majors, Aguilar is 78th in home runs and 97th in RBI.

Miguel Rojas is batting .233 with an OBP of .282 and a slugging percentage of .334 this season.

Rojas is currently 209th in homers and 206th in RBI in the major leagues.

Garrett Cooper leads Miami with a .276 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 42 runs.

Joey Wendle has collected 54 hits this season and has an OBP of .303. He's slugging .348 on the year.

Phillies and Marlins Schedules

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Nationals W 7-2 Home 8/6/2022 Nationals W 11-5 Home 8/7/2022 Nationals W 13-1 Home 8/9/2022 Marlins W 4-1 Home 8/10/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Home 8/11/2022 Marlins - Home 8/12/2022 Mets - Away 8/13/2022 Mets - Away 8/14/2022 Mets - Away 8/15/2022 Reds - Away 8/16/2022 Reds - Away

Marlins

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Cubs L 2-1 Away 8/6/2022 Cubs L 4-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cubs W 3-0 Away 8/9/2022 Phillies L 4-1 Away 8/10/2022 Phillies L 4-3 Away 8/11/2022 Phillies - Away 8/12/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home 8/13/2022 Braves - Home 8/14/2022 Braves - Home 8/15/2022 Padres - Home

