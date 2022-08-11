How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/10/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates left fielder Greg Allen (24) and right fielder Bligh Madris (66) and center fielder Bryan Reynolds (10) celebrate after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Walker and Bryan Reynolds will be among the stars on display when the Arizona Diamondbacks face the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .228 batting average ranks 27th in the majors.
  • The Diamondbacks are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.3 runs per game (464 total).
  • The Diamondbacks' .306 on-base percentage is 23rd in baseball.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 396 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .288 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker has managed a team-leading 26 home runs and has driven in 62 runs.
  • Of all hitters in baseball, Walker's home runs rank him eighth, and his RBI tally ranks him 24th.
  • Ketel Marte's .261 batting average is a team-high mark.
  • Marte is 126th in homers in the majors and 115th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho is batting .239 with 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 35 walks.
  • Josh Rojas has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .273.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Reynolds is batting .257 this season with 16 home runs, both lead Pittsburgh hitters.
  • Reynolds' home run total puts him 43rd in the big leagues, and he ranks 162nd in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .248 with an OBP of .320 and a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
  • Hayes is 204th in homers and 162nd in RBI among all major league hitters this season.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in RBI with 37 while batting .254 with 12 home runs.
  • Ben Gamel has collected 58 hits this season and has an OBP of .337. He's slugging .374 on the year.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Rockies

W 6-5

Home

8/6/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-0

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

W 6-4

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/5/2022

Orioles

L 1-0

Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

How To Watch

August
10
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
9:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
