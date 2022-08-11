How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte slides in as Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman catches the ball for an out at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

JT Brubaker will be on the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take on Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks' .228 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 18th in runs scored with 468, 4.3 per game.
  • The Diamondbacks are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 402 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (26) and runs batted in (63).
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Walker ranks eighth in homers and 24th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte has a club-best .260 batting average.
  • Marte is 128th in homers and 112th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Daulton Varsho has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 35 walks while batting .240.
  • Josh Rojas has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .273.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds is batting .256 this season with 16 home runs, both lead Pittsburgh hitters.
  • Reynolds is 43rd in homers and 162nd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .248 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.
  • Overall, Hayes is 209th in homers and 162nd in RBI this year.
  • Ben Gamel is slashing .243/.335/.374 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (37) this season. He's batting .249 while slugging .426.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Rockies

L 3-2

Home

8/7/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-0

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

W 6-4

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Orioles

L 6-3

Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
11
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at Arizona Diamondbacks

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh
Time
3:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

