How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte slides in as Pittsburgh Pirates' Kevin Newman catches the ball for an out at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

JT Brubaker will be on the hill for the Pittsburgh Pirates when they take on Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday at 3:40 PM ET.

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Thursday, August 11, 2022 Game Time: 3:40 PM ET

3:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh

ATT Sportsnet Pittsburgh Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Diamondbacks vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks' .228 batting average ranks 26th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks rank 18th in runs scored with 468, 4.3 per game.

The Diamondbacks are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

The Pirates have a team batting average of just .220 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 402 (3.6 per game).

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker leads the Diamondbacks in home runs (26) and runs batted in (63).

Including all hitters in baseball, Walker ranks eighth in homers and 24th in RBI.

Ketel Marte has a club-best .260 batting average.

Marte is 128th in homers and 112th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Daulton Varsho has 16 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 35 walks while batting .240.

Josh Rojas has 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 31 walks while hitting .273.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds is batting .256 this season with 16 home runs, both lead Pittsburgh hitters.

Reynolds is 43rd in homers and 162nd in RBI among all batters in the big leagues.

Ke'Bryan Hayes is batting .248 with an OBP of .321 and a slugging percentage of .357 this season.

Overall, Hayes is 209th in homers and 162nd in RBI this year.

Ben Gamel is slashing .243/.335/.374 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (37) this season. He's batting .249 while slugging .426.

Diamondbacks and Pirates Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Rockies L 3-2 Home 8/7/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Pirates W 3-0 Home 8/9/2022 Pirates W 6-4 Home 8/10/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Home 8/11/2022 Pirates - Home 8/12/2022 Rockies - Away 8/13/2022 Rockies - Away 8/14/2022 Rockies - Away 8/15/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Giants - Away

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Orioles L 6-3 Away 8/7/2022 Orioles W 8-1 Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks - Away 8/12/2022 Giants - Away 8/13/2022 Giants - Away 8/14/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/17/2022 Red Sox - Home

Regional restrictions apply.