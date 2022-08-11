How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/11/2022

Aug 10, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) hits a solo home run in the sixth inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

Dakota Hudson gets the start for the St. Louis Cardinals on Thursday at Coors Field against Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies. First pitch is at 3:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Thursday, August 11, 2022

Thursday, August 11, 2022 Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Cardinals vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Cardinals have the sixth-best batting average in the league (.253).

The Cardinals score the seventh-most runs in baseball (519 total, 4.7 per game).

The Cardinals rank sixth in baseball with a .325 on-base percentage.

The Rockies lead baseball with a .265 batting average.

The Rockies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 515.

The Rockies are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fifth with an OBP of .327.

Cardinals Impact Players

Paul Goldschmidt leads the lineup with a batting average of .328, while leading the Cardinals in home runs, with 26 and runs batted in with 84.

In all of MLB, Goldschmidt ranks eighth in homers and fourth in RBI.

Nolan Arenado is batting .304 with 28 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 39 walks.

Arenado ranks 17th in homers in MLB and 10th in RBI.

Tommy Edman is batting .257 with 18 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 36 walks.

Dylan Carlson is batting .237 with 24 doubles, three triples, seven home runs and 29 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads Colorado in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80) this season while batting .279.

Among all hitters in the majors, Cron's home run total is 17th and his RBI tally is seventh.

Charlie Blackmon has 106 hits and an OBP of .313 to go with a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Blackmon is 43rd among all batters in the majors in home runs, and 26th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers has 114 hits this season and a slash line of .288/.337/.434.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .318. He's also hit three home runs with 43 RBI.

Cardinals and Rockies Schedules

Cardinals

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/6/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/7/2022 Yankees W 12-9 Home 8/9/2022 Rockies L 16-5 Away 8/10/2022 Rockies W 9-5 Away 8/11/2022 Rockies - Away 8/12/2022 Brewers - Home 8/13/2022 Brewers - Home 8/14/2022 Brewers - Home 8/16/2022 Rockies - Home 8/17/2022 Rockies - Home

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/5/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-5 Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals W 16-5 Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals L 9-5 Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals - Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals - Away

