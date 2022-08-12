How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will see Zach Davies on the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Rockies have a league-best .265 batting average.
  • The Rockies score the eighth-most runs in baseball (523 total, 4.6 per game).
  • The Rockies rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored 477 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron has managed a team-high 23 home runs and has driven in 80 runs.
  • Cron's home runs place him 18th in baseball, and he is seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .262.
  • Of all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 44th in homers and 25th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .288 with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Jose Iglesias leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .320.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (26) and runs batted in (63) this season while batting .212.
  • Walker is ninth in homers and 24th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .260 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.
  • Marte is 130th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 112th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.313/.431.
  • Josh Rojas has 77 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Diamondbacks

W 3-2

Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

W 16-5

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

L 9-5

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

W 8-6

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Rockies

W 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-0

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

W 6-4

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

W 9-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
