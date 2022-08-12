How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will see Zach Davies on the hill for the Arizona Diamondbacks in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Rockies have a league-best .265 batting average.

The Rockies score the eighth-most runs in baseball (523 total, 4.6 per game).

The Rockies rank fifth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .327.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks have scored 477 runs (4.3 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .307 this season, which ranks 22nd in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron has managed a team-high 23 home runs and has driven in 80 runs.

Cron's home runs place him 18th in baseball, and he is seventh in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .262.

Of all MLB hitters, Blackmon is 44th in homers and 25th in RBI.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .288 with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Jose Iglesias leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .320.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (26) and runs batted in (63) this season while batting .212.

Walker is ninth in homers and 24th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte is batting .260 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.

Marte is 130th among all hitters in the majors in homers, and 112th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 87 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.313/.431.

Josh Rojas has 77 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals W 16-5 Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals L 9-5 Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals W 8-6 Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/18/2022 Cardinals - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Pirates W 3-0 Home 8/9/2022 Pirates W 6-4 Home 8/10/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Home 8/11/2022 Pirates W 9-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rockies - Away 8/13/2022 Rockies - Away 8/14/2022 Rockies - Away 8/15/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Giants - Away 8/17/2022 Giants - Away

