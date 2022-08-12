How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Boston Red Sox in the first of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
- The Yankees have the most prolific offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (591 total runs).
- The Yankees' .330 on-base percentage is third-best in the league.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 508 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge has a team-leading 45 home runs and has driven in 99 runs.
- Judge ranks first in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .224 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.
- Among all major league hitters, Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 19th in RBI.
- DJ LeMahieu is batting .283 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-high batting average of .305.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers leads Boston in home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .306.
- Among all batters in MLB, Devers' home run total is 13th and his RBI tally ranks 28th.
- Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .309 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 48 runs.
- Bogaerts is currently 146th in homers and 74th in RBI in the big leagues.
- Alex Verdugo has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
- Tommy Pham is batting .237 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.
Yankees and Red Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Cardinals
L 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
L 12-9
Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
W 9-4
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
L 1-0
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/17/2022
Rays
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Royals
L 5-4
Away
8/7/2022
Royals
L 13-5
Away
8/9/2022
Braves
L 9-7
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
