How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Boston Red Sox in the first of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

The Yankees have the most prolific offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (591 total runs).

The Yankees' .330 on-base percentage is third-best in the league.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 508 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Yankees Impact Players

Judge has a team-leading 45 home runs and has driven in 99 runs.

Judge ranks first in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Anthony Rizzo is batting .224 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.

Among all major league hitters, Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 19th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .283 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.

Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-high batting average of .305.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers leads Boston in home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .306.

Among all batters in MLB, Devers' home run total is 13th and his RBI tally ranks 28th.

Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .309 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 48 runs.

Bogaerts is currently 146th in homers and 74th in RBI in the big leagues.

Alex Verdugo has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.

Tommy Pham is batting .237 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Cardinals L 1-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals L 12-9 Away 8/8/2022 Mariners W 9-4 Away 8/9/2022 Mariners L 1-0 Away 8/10/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Away 8/12/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/13/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Rays - Home 8/16/2022 Rays - Home 8/17/2022 Rays - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Royals L 5-4 Away 8/7/2022 Royals L 13-5 Away 8/9/2022 Braves L 9-7 Home 8/10/2022 Braves L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Yankees - Home 8/13/2022 Yankees - Home 8/14/2022 Yankees - Home 8/16/2022 Pirates - Away 8/17/2022 Pirates - Away 8/18/2022 Pirates - Away

