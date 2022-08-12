How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) reacts after striking out to Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Boston Red Sox in the first of a three-game series against the New York Yankees and Aaron Judge on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NESN (Regional restrictions may apply)
  Live Stream on fuboTV:

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.
  • The Yankees have the most prolific offense in MLB action scoring 5.3 runs per game (591 total runs).
  • The Yankees' .330 on-base percentage is third-best in the league.
  • The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 508 total runs this season.
  • The Red Sox have the 17th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge has a team-leading 45 home runs and has driven in 99 runs.
  • Judge ranks first in home runs and first in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .224 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Among all major league hitters, Rizzo ranks sixth in homers and 19th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .283 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads the Yankees with a team-high batting average of .305.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers leads Boston in home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .306.
  • Among all batters in MLB, Devers' home run total is 13th and his RBI tally ranks 28th.
  • Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .309 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 48 runs.
  • Bogaerts is currently 146th in homers and 74th in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Alex Verdugo has collected 112 base hits, an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .390 this season.
  • Tommy Pham is batting .237 with an OBP of .315 and a slugging percentage of .393 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

L 12-9

Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

W 9-4

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

L 1-0

Away

8/10/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Away

8/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/17/2022

Rays

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Royals

L 5-4

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

L 13-5

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

L 9-7

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away



How To Watch

August
12
2022

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

