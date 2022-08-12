How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Aug 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) runs the bases against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kopech takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Harold Castro and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox are fifth in the majors with a .257 batting average.

The White Sox have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (477 total runs).

The White Sox are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 361 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Jose Abreu has put up a team-high 14 home runs.

Of all MLB batters, Abreu is 18th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.

Andrew Vaughn has 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks while batting .297.

Of all major league batters, Vaughn is 92nd in homers and 57th in RBI.

Luis Robert paces the White Sox with 56 runs batted in.

A.J. Pollock has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .235.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (11) and runs batted in (44) this season while batting .221.

Among all hitters in MLB, Baez is 110th in home runs and 97th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop is batting .204 with an OBP of .238 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.

Schoop is currently 159th in home runs and 181st in RBI in the major leagues.

Castro is slashing .287/.320/.403 this season for the Tigers.

Jeimer Candelario has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .268. He's slugging .350 on the year.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 8/9/2022 Royals L 4-2 Away 8/9/2022 Royals W 3-2 Away 8/10/2022 Royals L 8-3 Away 8/11/2022 Royals L 5-3 Away 8/12/2022 Tigers - Home 8/13/2022 Tigers - Home 8/14/2022 Tigers - Home 8/15/2022 Astros - Home 8/16/2022 Astros - Home 8/17/2022 Astros - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Rays W 9-1 Home 8/7/2022 Rays L 7-0 Home 8/9/2022 Guardians L 5-2 Home 8/10/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 8/11/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 White Sox - Away 8/13/2022 White Sox - Away 8/14/2022 White Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/16/2022 Guardians - Away

