How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) runs the bases against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Kopech takes the mound for the Chicago White Sox on Friday at Guaranteed Rate Field against Harold Castro and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are fifth in the majors with a .257 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 17 offense in MLB action scoring 4.3 runs per game (477 total runs).
  • The White Sox are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .310.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 361 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu has put up a team-high 14 home runs.
  • Of all MLB batters, Abreu is 18th in batting average, 14th in on-base percentage, and 35th in slugging.
  • Andrew Vaughn has 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks while batting .297.
  • Of all major league batters, Vaughn is 92nd in homers and 57th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert paces the White Sox with 56 runs batted in.
  • A.J. Pollock has 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks while hitting .235.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (11) and runs batted in (44) this season while batting .221.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Baez is 110th in home runs and 97th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop is batting .204 with an OBP of .238 and a slugging percentage of .314 this season.
  • Schoop is currently 159th in home runs and 181st in RBI in the major leagues.
  • Castro is slashing .287/.320/.403 this season for the Tigers.
  • Jeimer Candelario has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .268. He's slugging .350 on the year.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

L 4-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

W 3-2

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

L 8-3

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

L 5-3

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Rays

W 9-1

Home

8/7/2022

Rays

L 7-0

Home

8/9/2022

Guardians

L 5-2

Home

8/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

8/11/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/13/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
