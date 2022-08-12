How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Senzatela starts for the Colorado Rockies on Friday against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Rockies have an MLB-high .265 batting average.

The Rockies are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (523 total).

The Rockies are fifth in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 477 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80).

Among all MLB batters, Cron is 38th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .262.

Blackmon is 44th in homers and 25th in RBI so far this season.

Brendan Rodgers is hitting .288 with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a team-leading batting average of .320.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 26 and runs batted in with 63.

Walker's home run total places him ninth in the big leagues, and he is 24th in RBI.

Marte's batting average of .260 leads all Arizona hitters this season.

Among all major league hitters, Marte is 130th in homers and 112th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.

Josh Rojas is batting .271 with an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Diamondbacks W 3-2 Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals W 16-5 Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals L 9-5 Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals W 8-6 Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/18/2022 Cardinals - Away

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Rockies W 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Pirates W 3-0 Home 8/9/2022 Pirates W 6-4 Home 8/10/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Home 8/11/2022 Pirates W 9-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rockies - Away 8/13/2022 Rockies - Away 8/14/2022 Rockies - Away 8/15/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Giants - Away 8/17/2022 Giants - Away

