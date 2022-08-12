How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Antonio Senzatela starts for the Colorado Rockies on Friday against Ketel Marte and the Arizona Diamondbacks. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Rockies have an MLB-high .265 batting average.
- The Rockies are the eighth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (523 total).
- The Rockies are fifth in baseball with a .327 on-base percentage.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 477 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.307).
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads the Rockies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80).
- Among all MLB batters, Cron is 38th in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage, and 12th in slugging.
- Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .262.
- Blackmon is 44th in homers and 25th in RBI so far this season.
- Brendan Rodgers is hitting .288 with 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
- Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a team-leading batting average of .320.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 26 and runs batted in with 63.
- Walker's home run total places him ninth in the big leagues, and he is 24th in RBI.
- Marte's batting average of .260 leads all Arizona hitters this season.
- Among all major league hitters, Marte is 130th in homers and 112th in RBI.
- Daulton Varsho has collected 87 base hits, an OBP of .313 and a slugging percentage of .431 this season.
- Josh Rojas is batting .271 with an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .398 this season.
Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Diamondbacks
W 3-2
Away
8/7/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-4
Away
8/9/2022
Cardinals
W 16-5
Home
8/10/2022
Cardinals
L 9-5
Home
8/11/2022
Cardinals
W 8-6
Home
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Rockies
W 6-4
Home
8/8/2022
Pirates
W 3-0
Home
8/9/2022
Pirates
W 6-4
Home
8/10/2022
Pirates
L 6-4
Home
8/11/2022
Pirates
W 9-3
Home
8/12/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/13/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/15/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/16/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/17/2022
Giants
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
12
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)