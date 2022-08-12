How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) runs the bases against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and Jonathan Schoop will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox's .257 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.
  • The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 477, 4.3 per game.
  • The White Sox rank 19th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 361 (3.2 per game).
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has swatted a team- leading 14 home runs.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Abreu's home runs place him 68th, and his RBI tally puts him 46th.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .297 with 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Among all MLB batters, Vaughn is 92nd in homers and 57th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert has racked up a team-high 56 runs batted in.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez is batting .221 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 44 RBI.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Baez is 110th in home runs and 97th in RBI.
  • Schoop has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .238. He's slugging .314 on the year.
  • Schoop ranks 159th in home runs and 181st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Harold Castro has 77 hits this season and a slash line of .287/.320/.403.
  • Jeimer Candelario is batting .204 with an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Rangers

W 8-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

L 4-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

W 3-2

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

L 8-3

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

L 5-3

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Rays

W 9-1

Home

8/7/2022

Rays

L 7-0

Home

8/9/2022

Guardians

L 5-2

Home

8/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

8/11/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/13/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
