How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Jose Abreu and Jonathan Schoop will be among the stars on display when the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Friday at 7:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox's .257 batting average is fifth-best in MLB.

The White Sox rank 17th in runs scored with 477, 4.3 per game.

The White Sox rank 19th in the league with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .226 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Tigers have scored the fewest runs in the league this season with just 361 (3.2 per game).

The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has swatted a team- leading 14 home runs.

Of all batters in baseball, Abreu's home runs place him 68th, and his RBI tally puts him 46th.

Andrew Vaughn is hitting .297 with 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Among all MLB batters, Vaughn is 92nd in homers and 57th in RBI.

Luis Robert has racked up a team-high 56 runs batted in.

A.J. Pollock is batting .235 with 18 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 21 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Javier Baez is batting .221 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 44 RBI.

Among all hitters in the majors, Baez is 110th in home runs and 97th in RBI.

Schoop has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .238. He's slugging .314 on the year.

Schoop ranks 159th in home runs and 181st in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Harold Castro has 77 hits this season and a slash line of .287/.320/.403.

Jeimer Candelario is batting .204 with an OBP of .268 and a slugging percentage of .350 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Rangers W 8-2 Away 8/9/2022 Royals L 4-2 Away 8/9/2022 Royals W 3-2 Away 8/10/2022 Royals L 8-3 Away 8/11/2022 Royals L 5-3 Away 8/12/2022 Tigers - Home 8/13/2022 Tigers - Home 8/14/2022 Tigers - Home 8/15/2022 Astros - Home 8/16/2022 Astros - Home 8/17/2022 Astros - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Rays W 9-1 Home 8/7/2022 Rays L 7-0 Home 8/9/2022 Guardians L 5-2 Home 8/10/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 8/11/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 White Sox - Away 8/13/2022 White Sox - Away 8/14/2022 White Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/16/2022 Guardians - Away

