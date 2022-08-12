How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15, center) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after hitting a home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21, left) stands at the plate during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics will meet on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Seth Brown among those expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).

The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 504, 4.5 per game.

The Astros are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.

The Athletics have scored 379 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (31), runs batted in (74) and has posted a team-best batting average of .295.

Alvarez's home runs rank him third in the majors, and he is eighth in RBI.

Alex Bregman is batting .255 with 26 doubles, 14 home runs and 62 walks.

Bregman is 68th in homers in MLB and 31st in RBI.

Kyle Tucker is batting .247 with 17 doubles, 20 home runs and 49 walks.

Jose Altuve has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks while batting .280.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy is batting .242 with 48 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.

In all of MLB, Murphy is 79th in homers and 74th in RBI.

Brown leads Oakland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (48) this season while batting .238.

Among all major league hitters, Brown is 40th in home runs and 74th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.298/.365.

Tony Kemp has 72 hits and an OBP of .290 to go with a slugging percentage of .308 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 8/7/2022 Guardians L 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Rangers W 7-5 Home 8/10/2022 Rangers L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Rangers W 7-3 Home 8/12/2022 Athletics - Home 8/13/2022 Athletics - Home 8/14/2022 Athletics - Home 8/15/2022 White Sox - Away 8/16/2022 White Sox - Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Giants L 7-3 Home 8/7/2022 Giants L 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Angels L 1-0 Home 8/9/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 8/10/2022 Angels L 5-4 Home 8/12/2022 Astros - Away 8/13/2022 Astros - Away 8/14/2022 Astros - Away 8/15/2022 Rangers - Away 8/16/2022 Rangers - Away 8/17/2022 Rangers - Away

