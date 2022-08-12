How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics will meet on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Seth Brown among those expected to produce at the plate.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
- The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 504, 4.5 per game.
- The Astros are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.
- The Athletics have scored 379 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
- The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks last in the league.
Astros Impact Players
- Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (31), runs batted in (74) and has posted a team-best batting average of .295.
- Alvarez's home runs rank him third in the majors, and he is eighth in RBI.
- Alex Bregman is batting .255 with 26 doubles, 14 home runs and 62 walks.
- Bregman is 68th in homers in MLB and 31st in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker is batting .247 with 17 doubles, 20 home runs and 49 walks.
- Jose Altuve has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks while batting .280.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy is batting .242 with 48 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.
- In all of MLB, Murphy is 79th in homers and 74th in RBI.
- Brown leads Oakland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (48) this season while batting .238.
- Among all major league hitters, Brown is 40th in home runs and 74th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.298/.365.
- Tony Kemp has 72 hits and an OBP of .290 to go with a slugging percentage of .308 this season.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Guardians
L 4-1
Away
8/7/2022
Guardians
L 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Rangers
W 7-5
Home
8/10/2022
Rangers
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Rangers
W 7-3
Home
8/12/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/13/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/14/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/16/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/17/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Giants
L 7-3
Home
8/7/2022
Giants
L 6-4
Home
8/8/2022
Angels
L 1-0
Home
8/9/2022
Angels
L 5-1
Home
8/10/2022
Angels
L 5-4
Home
8/12/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/14/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
