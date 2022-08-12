How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Skip to main content

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15, center) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after hitting a home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21, left) stands at the plate during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros and Oakland Athletics will meet on Friday at Minute Maid Park, at 8:10 PM ET, with Yordan Alvarez and Seth Brown among those expected to produce at the plate.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.241).
  • The Astros rank 13th in runs scored with 504, 4.5 per game.
  • The Astros are 12th in the league with an on-base percentage of .316.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.
  • The Athletics have scored 379 runs (just 3.4 per game) this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.
  • The Athletics have an on-base percentage of .276 this season, which ranks last in the league.

Astros Impact Players

  • Alvarez paces the Astros in home runs (31), runs batted in (74) and has posted a team-best batting average of .295.
  • Alvarez's home runs rank him third in the majors, and he is eighth in RBI.
  • Alex Bregman is batting .255 with 26 doubles, 14 home runs and 62 walks.
  • Bregman is 68th in homers in MLB and 31st in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .247 with 17 doubles, 20 home runs and 49 walks.
  • Jose Altuve has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks while batting .280.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy is batting .242 with 48 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.
  • In all of MLB, Murphy is 79th in homers and 74th in RBI.
  • Brown leads Oakland in home runs (17) and runs batted in (48) this season while batting .238.
  • Among all major league hitters, Brown is 40th in home runs and 74th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.298/.365.
  • Tony Kemp has 72 hits and an OBP of .290 to go with a slugging percentage of .308 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

8/7/2022

Guardians

L 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Rangers

W 7-5

Home

8/10/2022

Rangers

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Rangers

W 7-3

Home

8/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Giants

L 7-3

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

L 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

L 1-0

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/13/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/14/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
