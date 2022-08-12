How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers among those expected to deliver at the plate.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NESN
Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- The Yankees are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.3 runs per game (591 total).
- The Yankees' .330 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
- The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
- The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 508 total runs this season.
- The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge has posted a team-leading 45 home runs and has driven in 99 runs.
- In all of MLB, Judge is first in homers and first in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .224 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.
- Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in the majors and 19th in RBI.
- DJ LeMahieu is batting .283 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a .305 batting average.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers leads Boston in home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .306.
- In all of MLB, Devers ranks 13th in homers and 28th in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts is batting .309 to lead Boston, while adding nine homers and 48 runs batted in this season.
- Bogaerts is 146th in home runs and 74th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
- Alex Verdugo has 112 hits this season and a slash line of .273/.315/.390.
- Tommy Pham has collected 90 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .393 on the year.
Yankees and Red Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Cardinals
L 1-0
Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
L 12-9
Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
W 9-4
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
L 1-0
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/17/2022
Rays
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Royals
L 5-4
Away
8/7/2022
Royals
L 13-5
Away
8/9/2022
Braves
L 9-7
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
