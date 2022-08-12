How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Aug 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) reacts after striking out to Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NESN

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

The Yankees are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.3 runs per game (591 total).

The Yankees' .330 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.

The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.

The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 508 total runs this season.

The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge has posted a team-leading 45 home runs and has driven in 99 runs.

In all of MLB, Judge is first in homers and first in RBI.

Anthony Rizzo is batting .224 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.

Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in the majors and 19th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .283 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.

Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a .305 batting average.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads Boston in home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .306.

In all of MLB, Devers ranks 13th in homers and 28th in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts is batting .309 to lead Boston, while adding nine homers and 48 runs batted in this season.

Bogaerts is 146th in home runs and 74th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Alex Verdugo has 112 hits this season and a slash line of .273/.315/.390.

Tommy Pham has collected 90 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .393 on the year.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Cardinals L 1-0 Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals L 12-9 Away 8/8/2022 Mariners W 9-4 Away 8/9/2022 Mariners L 1-0 Away 8/10/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Away 8/12/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/13/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Rays - Home 8/16/2022 Rays - Home 8/17/2022 Rays - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Royals L 5-4 Away 8/7/2022 Royals L 13-5 Away 8/9/2022 Braves L 9-7 Home 8/10/2022 Braves L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Yankees - Home 8/13/2022 Yankees - Home 8/14/2022 Yankees - Home 8/16/2022 Pirates - Away 8/17/2022 Pirates - Away 8/18/2022 Pirates - Away

