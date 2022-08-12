How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Skip to main content

New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) reacts after striking out to Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox will meet on Friday at Fenway Park, at 7:10 PM ET, with Aaron Judge and Rafael Devers among those expected to deliver at the plate.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Yankees are the top-scoring team in baseball averaging 5.3 runs per game (591 total).
  • The Yankees' .330 on-base percentage is third-best in baseball.
  • The Red Sox have a team batting average of .253 this season, which ranks seventh among MLB teams.
  • The Red Sox are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking 10th with 508 total runs this season.
  • The Red Sox have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge has posted a team-leading 45 home runs and has driven in 99 runs.
  • In all of MLB, Judge is first in homers and first in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .224 with 16 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.
  • Rizzo ranks sixth in homers in the majors and 19th in RBI.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .283 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi paces the Yankees with a .305 batting average.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads Boston in home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .306.
  • In all of MLB, Devers ranks 13th in homers and 28th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts is batting .309 to lead Boston, while adding nine homers and 48 runs batted in this season.
  • Bogaerts is 146th in home runs and 74th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Alex Verdugo has 112 hits this season and a slash line of .273/.315/.390.
  • Tommy Pham has collected 90 hits this season and has an OBP of .315. He's slugging .393 on the year.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Cardinals

L 1-0

Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

L 12-9

Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

W 9-4

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

L 1-0

Away

8/10/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Away

8/12/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/17/2022

Rays

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Royals

L 5-4

Away

8/7/2022

Royals

L 13-5

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

L 9-7

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

