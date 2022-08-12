How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Skip to main content

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15, center) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after hitting a home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21, left) stands at the plate during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will see Adam Oller starting for the Oakland Athletics in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.
  • The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (504 total runs).
  • The Astros' .316 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 379 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 31 home runs and 74 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .295.
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez ranks third in home runs and eighth in RBI.
  • Bregman is batting .255 with 26 doubles, 14 home runs and 62 walks.
  • Bregman ranks 68th in home runs and 31st in RBI in the big leagues.
  • Kyle Tucker is batting .247 with 17 doubles, 20 home runs and 49 walks.
  • Jose Altuve has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .280.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.242) and runs batted in (48) this season while also slugging 13 homers.
  • Murphy's home run total puts him 79th in MLB, and he ranks 74th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 48.
  • Brown is 40th in home runs and 74th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Elvis Andrus has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.298/.365.
  • Tony Kemp is batting .216 with an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .308 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Guardians

L 4-1

Away

8/7/2022

Guardians

L 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Rangers

W 7-5

Home

8/10/2022

Rangers

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Rangers

W 7-3

Home

8/12/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Giants

L 7-3

Home

8/7/2022

Giants

L 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

L 1-0

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/13/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/14/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
