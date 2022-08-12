How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15, center) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after hitting a home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21, left) stands at the plate during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros will see Adam Oller starting for the Oakland Athletics in the first game of a three-game series, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros' .241 batting average ranks 17th in the majors.

The Astros have the No. 13 offense in MLB action scoring 4.5 runs per game (504 total runs).

The Astros' .316 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .214.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 379 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics have an OBP of just .276 this season, which ranks last in MLB.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 31 home runs and 74 runs batted in, while posting a team-best batting average of .295.

Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez ranks third in home runs and eighth in RBI.

Bregman is batting .255 with 26 doubles, 14 home runs and 62 walks.

Bregman ranks 68th in home runs and 31st in RBI in the big leagues.

Kyle Tucker is batting .247 with 17 doubles, 20 home runs and 49 walks.

Jose Altuve has 24 doubles, 19 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .280.

Athletics Impact Players

Sean Murphy leads Oakland in batting average (.242) and runs batted in (48) this season while also slugging 13 homers.

Murphy's home run total puts him 79th in MLB, and he ranks 74th in RBI.

Seth Brown leads Oakland in home runs with 17 and runs batted in with 48.

Brown is 40th in home runs and 74th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Elvis Andrus has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.298/.365.

Tony Kemp is batting .216 with an OBP of .290 and a slugging percentage of .308 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Guardians L 4-1 Away 8/7/2022 Guardians L 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Rangers W 7-5 Home 8/10/2022 Rangers L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Rangers W 7-3 Home 8/12/2022 Athletics - Home 8/13/2022 Athletics - Home 8/14/2022 Athletics - Home 8/15/2022 White Sox - Away 8/16/2022 White Sox - Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Giants L 7-3 Home 8/7/2022 Giants L 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Angels L 1-0 Home 8/9/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 8/10/2022 Angels L 5-4 Home 8/12/2022 Astros - Away 8/13/2022 Astros - Away 8/14/2022 Astros - Away 8/15/2022 Rangers - Away 8/16/2022 Rangers - Away 8/17/2022 Rangers - Away

Regional restrictions apply.