How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Julio Rodriguez and Corey Seager will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Friday, August 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .231 batting average.

The Mariners are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (454 total).

The Mariners' .314 on-base percentage is 14th in the league.

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 497 total runs scored this season.

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

Ty France paces the Mariners with a .298 batting average.

Of all MLB hitters, France ranks 18th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.

Rodriguez has shown his power as he leads his team with 18 home runs.

Rodriguez is 36th in homers and 40th in RBI so far this year.

J.P. Crawford is hitting .255 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 39 walks.

Jesse Winker is batting .229 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 64 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

Seager is batting .254 this season with a team-high 25 home runs.

Seager ranks 10th in home runs and 35th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Marcus Semien has 107 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.

Semien ranks 40th in home runs and 46th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.

Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 71 while batting .252 with 19 home runs.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .281. He's also hit 16 home runs with 48 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Angels L 7-1 Home 8/7/2022 Angels W 6-3 Home 8/8/2022 Yankees L 9-4 Home 8/9/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/10/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rangers - Away 8/13/2022 Rangers - Away 8/14/2022 Rangers - Away 8/15/2022 Angels - Away 8/16/2022 Angels - Away 8/17/2022 Angels - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 White Sox W 8-0 Home 8/7/2022 White Sox L 8-2 Home 8/9/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/10/2022 Astros W 8-4 Away 8/11/2022 Astros L 7-3 Away 8/12/2022 Mariners - Home 8/13/2022 Mariners - Home 8/14/2022 Mariners - Home 8/15/2022 Athletics - Home 8/16/2022 Athletics - Home 8/17/2022 Athletics - Home

