How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Skip to main content

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with shortstop Corey Seager (5) after scoring during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with shortstop Corey Seager (5) after scoring during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Julio Rodriguez and Corey Seager will be among the stars on display when the Seattle Mariners play the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET, at Globe Life Field.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners rank 25th in the majors with a .231 batting average.
  • The Mariners are the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.0 runs per game (454 total).
  • The Mariners' .314 on-base percentage is 14th in the league.
  • The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers rank 14th in the league with 497 total runs scored this season.
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France paces the Mariners with a .298 batting average.
  • Of all MLB hitters, France ranks 18th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 37th in slugging.
  • Rodriguez has shown his power as he leads his team with 18 home runs.
  • Rodriguez is 36th in homers and 40th in RBI so far this year.
  • J.P. Crawford is hitting .255 with 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 39 walks.
  • Jesse Winker is batting .229 with 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 64 walks.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Seager is batting .254 this season with a team-high 25 home runs.
  • Seager ranks 10th in home runs and 35th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Marcus Semien has 107 hits and an OBP of .300 to go with a slugging percentage of .408 this season.
  • Semien ranks 40th in home runs and 46th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Adolis Garcia leads Texas in RBI with 71 while batting .252 with 19 home runs.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .281. He's also hit 16 home runs with 48 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

W 6-3

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

L 9-4

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

White Sox

W 8-0

Home

8/7/2022

White Sox

L 8-2

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

W 8-4

Away

8/11/2022

Astros

L 7-3

Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after doubling-off New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) following a line drive catch by a teammate during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
Aug 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with shortstop Corey Seager (5) after scoring during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff51 seconds ago
imago1012632827h
Soccer

How to Watch Juárez vs. Pachuca

By Christine Brown56 minutes ago
USATSI_18845259
Softball

How to Watch Athletes Unlimited Softball, Purple v Gold

By Christine Brown1 hour ago
Aug 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) runs the bases against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 11, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Chicago White Sox right fielder Andrew Vaughn (25) runs the bases against the Kansas City Royals after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) reacts after striking out to Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 10, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo (48) reacts after striking out to Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Robbie Ray (38) during the fifth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
imago1013701442h
Soccer

How to Watch AC Milan vs. Udinese: Stream Serie A Soccer, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago