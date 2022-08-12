How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Aug 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after doubling-off New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) following a line drive catch by a teammate during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Friday, August 12, 2022 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)

Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).

The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 454, four per game.

The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.

The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.

The Rangers have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 497 (4.5 per game).

The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

France paces the Mariners with a .298 batting average.

France's home runs rank him 68th in baseball, and he is 43rd in RBI.

Julio Rodriguez has shown off his power as he leads his team with 18 home runs.

Rodriguez ranks 36th in homers and 40th in RBI in the majors.

J.P. Crawford has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 39 walks while hitting .255.

Jesse Winker has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 64 walks while batting .229.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 25 while driving in 58 runs.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Seager is 10th in homers and 35th in RBI.

Semien has collected 107 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .408 on the year.

Semien is 40th in home runs and 46th in RBI among all batters in MLB.

Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .252 average, 19 homers and 71 RBI.

Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .281. He's also hit 16 home runs with 48 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Angels L 7-1 Home 8/7/2022 Angels W 6-3 Home 8/8/2022 Yankees L 9-4 Home 8/9/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/10/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rangers - Away 8/13/2022 Rangers - Away 8/14/2022 Rangers - Away 8/15/2022 Angels - Away 8/16/2022 Angels - Away 8/17/2022 Angels - Away

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 White Sox W 8-0 Home 8/7/2022 White Sox L 8-2 Home 8/9/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/10/2022 Astros W 8-4 Away 8/11/2022 Astros L 7-3 Away 8/12/2022 Mariners - Home 8/13/2022 Mariners - Home 8/14/2022 Mariners - Home 8/15/2022 Athletics - Home 8/16/2022 Athletics - Home 8/17/2022 Athletics - Home

