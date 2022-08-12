How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after doubling-off New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) following a line drive catch by a teammate during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Ty France and the Seattle Mariners will play Marcus Semien and the Texas Rangers on Friday at Globe Life Field, at 8:05 PM ET.

Mariners vs. Rangers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • TV: ROOT SPORTS Northwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mariners vs. Rangers Batting Stats

  • The Mariners have the 25th-ranked batting average in the majors (.231).
  • The Mariners rank 22nd in runs scored with 454, four per game.
  • The Mariners rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .314.
  • The Rangers' .239 batting average ranks 19th in the league this season.
  • The Rangers have scored the 14th-most runs in the league this season with 497 (4.5 per game).
  • The Rangers have an on-base percentage of .302 this season, which ranks 25th in the league.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France paces the Mariners with a .298 batting average.
  • France's home runs rank him 68th in baseball, and he is 43rd in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez has shown off his power as he leads his team with 18 home runs.
  • Rodriguez ranks 36th in homers and 40th in RBI in the majors.
  • J.P. Crawford has 19 doubles, two triples, five home runs and 39 walks while hitting .255.
  • Jesse Winker has 14 doubles, 11 home runs and 64 walks while batting .229.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager leads Texas in home runs this season with 25 while driving in 58 runs.
  • Among all hitters in the big leagues, Seager is 10th in homers and 35th in RBI.
  • Semien has collected 107 hits this season and has an OBP of .300. He's slugging .408 on the year.
  • Semien is 40th in home runs and 46th in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Adolis Garcia is among the top hitters for Texas with a .252 average, 19 homers and 71 RBI.
  • Nate Lowe leads Texas with a batting average of .281. He's also hit 16 home runs with 48 RBI.

Mariners and Rangers Schedules

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Angels

L 7-1

Home

8/7/2022

Angels

W 6-3

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

L 9-4

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

-

Away

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

White Sox

W 8-0

Home

8/7/2022

White Sox

L 8-2

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

W 8-4

Away

8/11/2022

Astros

L 7-3

Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: ROOT SPORTS Northwest
Time
8:05
PM/EST
