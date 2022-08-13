How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte dodges an inside pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ryan McMahon and Daulton Varsho.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Rockies' .265 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Rockies are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (528 total).
  • The Rockies' .327 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 480 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80).
  • Including all major league hitters, Cron is 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
  • Charlie Blackmon is batting .262 with 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks.
  • Blackmon is 45th in home runs and 24th in RBI so far this year.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .285.
  • Jose Iglesias paces the Rockies with a team-leading batting average of .318.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (26) and runs batted in (63) this season while batting .213.
  • In all of the major leagues, Walker ranks ninth in homers and 24th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Marte is 132nd in home runs and 114th in RBI.
  • Varsho is slashing .241/.315/.430 this season for the Diamondbacks.
  • Josh Rojas has 78 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

W 16-5

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

L 9-5

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

W 8-6

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-0

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

W 6-4

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

W 9-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/18/2022

Giants

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

