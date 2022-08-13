How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Colorado Rockies versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ryan McMahon and Daulton Varsho.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Rockies' .265 batting average leads MLB.
- The Rockies are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (528 total).
- The Rockies' .327 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.
- The Diamondbacks rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.
- The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 480 total runs scored this season.
- The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80).
- Including all major league hitters, Cron is 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
- Charlie Blackmon is batting .262 with 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks.
- Blackmon is 45th in home runs and 24th in RBI so far this year.
- Brendan Rodgers has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .285.
- Jose Iglesias paces the Rockies with a team-leading batting average of .318.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (26) and runs batted in (63) this season while batting .213.
- In all of the major leagues, Walker ranks ninth in homers and 24th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.
- Among all MLB hitters, Marte is 132nd in home runs and 114th in RBI.
- Varsho is slashing .241/.315/.430 this season for the Diamondbacks.
- Josh Rojas has 78 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.
Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-4
Away
8/9/2022
Cardinals
W 16-5
Home
8/10/2022
Cardinals
L 9-5
Home
8/11/2022
Cardinals
W 8-6
Home
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Pirates
W 3-0
Home
8/9/2022
Pirates
W 6-4
Home
8/10/2022
Pirates
L 6-4
Home
8/11/2022
Pirates
W 9-3
Home
8/12/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
8/13/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/15/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/16/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/17/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/18/2022
Giants
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies
TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)