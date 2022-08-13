How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte dodges an inside pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies versus Arizona Diamondbacks game on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET will feature a pair of hot hitters in Ryan McMahon and Daulton Varsho.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Rockies' .265 batting average leads MLB.

The Rockies are the sixth-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.6 runs per game (528 total).

The Rockies' .327 on-base percentage ranks fourth-best in baseball.

The Diamondbacks rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .228.

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 480 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an on-base percentage of .306 this season, which ranks 23rd in the league.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron paces the Rockies in home runs (23) and runs batted in (80).

Including all major league hitters, Cron is 40th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon is batting .262 with 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks.

Blackmon is 45th in home runs and 24th in RBI so far this year.

Brendan Rodgers has 24 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while batting .285.

Jose Iglesias paces the Rockies with a team-leading batting average of .318.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker leads Arizona in home runs (26) and runs batted in (63) this season while batting .213.

In all of the major leagues, Walker ranks ninth in homers and 24th in RBI.

Ketel Marte is batting .258 to lead Arizona, while adding 10 homers and 42 runs batted in this season.

Among all MLB hitters, Marte is 132nd in home runs and 114th in RBI.

Varsho is slashing .241/.315/.430 this season for the Diamondbacks.

Josh Rojas has 78 hits and an OBP of .345 to go with a slugging percentage of .396 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals W 16-5 Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals L 9-5 Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals W 8-6 Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/18/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/19/2022 Giants - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Pirates W 3-0 Home 8/9/2022 Pirates W 6-4 Home 8/10/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Home 8/11/2022 Pirates W 9-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Rockies - Away 8/14/2022 Rockies - Away 8/15/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Giants - Away 8/17/2022 Giants - Away 8/18/2022 Giants - Away

