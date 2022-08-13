Skip to main content

How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Diamondbacks and the Rockies meet at Coors Field on Saturday in MLB regular season action.

The three-game series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies continues with game two on Saturday at Coors Field. The Diamondbacks head into the series in second-to-last place in the NL West division with a 51-60 record, while the Rockies are last in the same group at 50-64. Arizona is coming off of a four-game series against the Pirates, taking three out of the four games in the series and six out of its last 10 games overall. Colorado, meanwhile, is coming off of a three-game home stand against the Cardinals, winning two out of the three games at Coors Field.

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies Today:

Game Date: Aug. 13, 2022

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main

Live stream the Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies game on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Zac Gallen is slated to take the mound for the Diamondbacks on Saturday with the right-handed pitcher looking to continue his fine form this season and improve on his 7-2 record. Gallen's most recent outing was a seven-inning performance on August 8 against the Pirates where he allowed just three hits and no earned runs in the win.

The Rockies will counter with José Urena (1-3) on the mound on Saturday with the righty looking for just his second win of the season.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT SportsNet Rocky Mountain Main
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Jul 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron (25) reacts with first base coach Ronnie Gideon (53) after hitting an RBI single in the first inning against the Chicago White Sox at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

