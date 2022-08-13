How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The three-game series between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies continues with game two on Saturday at Coors Field. The Diamondbacks head into the series in second-to-last place in the NL West division with a 51-60 record, while the Rockies are last in the same group at 50-64. Arizona is coming off of a four-game series against the Pirates, taking three out of the four games in the series and six out of its last 10 games overall. Colorado, meanwhile, is coming off of a three-game home stand against the Cardinals, winning two out of the three games at Coors Field.

Zac Gallen is slated to take the mound for the Diamondbacks on Saturday with the right-handed pitcher looking to continue his fine form this season and improve on his 7-2 record. Gallen's most recent outing was a seven-inning performance on August 8 against the Pirates where he allowed just three hits and no earned runs in the win.

The Rockies will counter with José Urena (1-3) on the mound on Saturday with the righty looking for just his second win of the season.

