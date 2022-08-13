How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 7:15 PM ET.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- The Yankees score the second-most runs in baseball (593 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Yankees rank third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
- The Red Sox have scored 511 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (46), runs batted in (100) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .305.
- Of all hitters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him first.
- Anthony Rizzo has 17 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .224.
- Rizzo is seventh in homers and 19th in RBI in the majors.
- DJ LeMahieu is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.
- Andrew Benintendi is batting .304 with 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 48 walks.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Devers leads Boston in batting average (.307), home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season.
- In all of MLB, Devers is 14th in homers and 29th in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .307 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 48 runs.
- Among all major league hitters, Bogaerts ranks 147th in home runs and 74th in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo is slashing .274/.317/.392 this season for the Red Sox.
- J.D. Martinez has 106 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .443 this season.
Yankees and Red Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Cardinals
L 12-9
Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
W 9-4
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
L 1-0
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
L 3-2
Away
8/13/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/17/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Royals
L 13-5
Away
8/9/2022
Braves
L 9-7
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/19/2022
Orioles
-
Away
