How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).

The Yankees score the second-most runs in baseball (593 total, 5.2 per game).

The Yankees rank third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have scored 511 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Red Sox have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (46), runs batted in (100) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .305.

Of all hitters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him first.

Anthony Rizzo has 17 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .224.

Rizzo is seventh in homers and 19th in RBI in the majors.

DJ LeMahieu is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.

Andrew Benintendi is batting .304 with 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 48 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Devers leads Boston in batting average (.307), home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season.

In all of MLB, Devers is 14th in homers and 29th in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .307 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 48 runs.

Among all major league hitters, Bogaerts ranks 147th in home runs and 74th in RBI.

Alex Verdugo is slashing .274/.317/.392 this season for the Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez has 106 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals L 12-9 Away 8/8/2022 Mariners W 9-4 Away 8/9/2022 Mariners L 1-0 Away 8/10/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Away 8/12/2022 Red Sox L 3-2 Away 8/13/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Rays - Home 8/16/2022 Rays - Home 8/17/2022 Rays - Home 8/18/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Royals L 13-5 Away 8/9/2022 Braves L 9-7 Home 8/10/2022 Braves L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 8/13/2022 Yankees - Home 8/14/2022 Yankees - Home 8/16/2022 Pirates - Away 8/17/2022 Pirates - Away 8/18/2022 Pirates - Away 8/19/2022 Orioles - Away

