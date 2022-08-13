How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with center fielder Jarren Duran (40) and left fielder Tommy Pham (22) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees will meet Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at Fenway Park, at 7:15 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Yankees score the second-most runs in baseball (593 total, 5.2 per game).
  • The Yankees rank third in baseball with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Red Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have scored 511 runs this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge leads the Yankees in home runs (46), runs batted in (100) and has recorded a team-high batting average of .305.
  • Of all hitters in MLB, Judge's home runs place him first, and his RBI tally ranks him first.
  • Anthony Rizzo has 17 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks while batting .224.
  • Rizzo is seventh in homers and 19th in RBI in the majors.
  • DJ LeMahieu is batting .282 with 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks.
  • Andrew Benintendi is batting .304 with 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 48 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Devers leads Boston in batting average (.307), home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season.
  • In all of MLB, Devers is 14th in homers and 29th in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .307 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 48 runs.
  • Among all major league hitters, Bogaerts ranks 147th in home runs and 74th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo is slashing .274/.317/.392 this season for the Red Sox.
  • J.D. Martinez has 106 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Cardinals

L 12-9

Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

W 9-4

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

L 1-0

Away

8/10/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Away

8/12/2022

Red Sox

L 3-2

Away

8/13/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/17/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Royals

L 13-5

Away

8/9/2022

Braves

L 9-7

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/19/2022

Orioles

-

Away

How To Watch

August
13
2022

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
