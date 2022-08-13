How to Watch Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17), Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Hunter Strickland (54), Cincinnati Reds third baseman Matt Reynolds (4) and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) catch fly balls during batting practice ahead of the game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Mlb Field Of Dreams Game Cincinnati Reds At Chicago Cubs Aug 11 0751

Joey Votto and the Cincinnati Reds will look to get to Adrian Sampson when he starts for the Chicago Cubs on Saturday at 6:40 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Great American Ball Park.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

6:40 PM ET TV: Marquee Sports Network

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

The Reds have the 21st-ranked batting average in the majors (.238).

The Reds are the 20th-highest scoring team in baseball averaging 4.2 runs per game (468 total).

The Reds' .308 on-base percentage is 21st in baseball.

The Cubs' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the league this season.

The Cubs have scored the 22nd-most runs in the league this season with 458 (4.1 per game).

The Cubs are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking 10th with an OBP of .318.

Reds Impact Players

Kyle Farmer leads the Reds with 51 runs batted in while accumulating a team-best batting average of .254.

In all of baseball, Farmer is 208th in homers and 64th in RBI.

Joey Votto has hit a team-high 11 home runs.

Votto ranks 111th in homers in the majors and 122nd in RBI.

Nick Senzel has 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks while batting .244.

Albert Almora Jr. is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

Willson Contreras is batting .250 with 16 home runs and 44 RBI for Chicago this season.

In all of MLB, Contreras is 45th in homers and 100th in RBI.

Ian Happ has collected 109 hits this season and has an OBP of .356. He's slugging .434 on the year.

Overall, Happ ranks 147th in home runs and 74th in RBI this year.

Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .299 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 38 runs.

Patrick Wisdom is batting .220 this season with a team-high 20 home runs and 52 RBI.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Brewers W 4-2 Away 8/8/2022 Mets L 5-1 Away 8/9/2022 Mets L 6-2 Away 8/10/2022 Mets L 10-2 Away 8/11/2022 Cubs L 4-2 Home 8/13/2022 Cubs - Home 8/14/2022 Cubs - Home 8/15/2022 Phillies - Home 8/16/2022 Phillies - Home 8/17/2022 Phillies - Home 8/19/2022 Pirates - Away

Cubs

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/8/2022 Nationals W 6-3 Home 8/9/2022 Nationals L 6-5 Home 8/10/2022 Nationals W 4-2 Home 8/11/2022 Reds W 4-2 Away 8/13/2022 Reds - Away 8/14/2022 Reds - Away 8/15/2022 Nationals - Away 8/16/2022 Nationals - Away 8/17/2022 Nationals - Away 8/18/2022 Orioles - Away

