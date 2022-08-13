How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) teams win against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jonathan Schoop and Yasmani Grandal will take the field when the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox meet on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox rank fifth in MLB with a .257 batting average.
  • The White Sox have the No. 19 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (479 total runs).
  • The White Sox are 19th in baseball with a .311 on-base percentage.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers have scored 361 runs (just 3.2 per game) this season, which ranks last in MLB.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox with 14 long balls.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Abreu is 69th in home runs and 49th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is hitting .296 with 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Vaughn is 92nd in home runs and 49th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 56 runs batted in while accruing a team-high batting average of .301.
  • A.J. Pollock has 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks while hitting .236.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs (11) and runs batted in (44) this season while batting .224.
  • Baez is 111th in home runs and 100th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Schoop is batting .202 with an OBP of .236 and a slugging percentage of .312 this season.
  • Schoop is 160th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 181st in RBI.
  • Harold Castro is slashing .283/.316/.397 this season for the Tigers.
  • Jeimer Candelario is batting .202 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .346 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Royals

L 4-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

W 3-2

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

L 8-3

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

L 5-3

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Rays

L 7-0

Home

8/9/2022

Guardians

L 5-2

Home

8/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

8/11/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

White Sox

L 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

