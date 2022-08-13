How to Watch Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Chicago Cubs catcher Willson Contreras (40) and and Chicago Cubs relief pitcher Rowan Wick (50) celebrate the win at the conclusion of a baseball game Cincinnati Reds, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Mlb Field Of Dreams Game Cincinnati Reds At Chicago Cubs Aug 11 5280

Willson Contreras and the Chicago Cubs take the field on Saturday at Great American Ball Park against Graham Ashcraft, who gets the start for the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 6:40 PM ET.

Reds vs. Cubs Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 6:40 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Reds vs. Cubs Batting Stats

  • The Reds have the 21st-ranked batting average in the league (.238).
  • The Reds rank 20th in runs scored with 468, 4.2 per game.
  • The Reds are 21st in the league with an on-base percentage of .308.
  • The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .244 team batting average.
  • The Cubs have scored 458 runs (4.1 per game) this season, which ranks 22nd in MLB.
  • The Cubs have an OBP of .318 this season, which ranks 10th in MLB.

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer has put up a team-best batting average of .254 while leading the Reds in runs batted in with a mark of 51.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Farmer's home runs rank him 208th, and his RBI tally places him 64th.
  • Joey Votto has shown his power as he leads his team with 11 home runs.
  • Votto ranks 111th in home runs and 122nd in RBI among MLB hitters this year.
  • Nick Senzel is batting .244 with 10 doubles, three home runs and 18 walks.
  • Albert Almora Jr. is hitting .230 with nine doubles, a triple, five home runs and 11 walks.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Contreras has been key for Chicago with 16 home runs, 44 RBI and a batting average of .250 this season.
  • Contreras' home run total places him 45th in the majors, and he is 100th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ is batting .278 with an OBP of .356 and a slugging percentage of .434 this season.
  • Happ ranks 147th in homers and 74th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Nico Hoerner leads Chicago with a .299 batting average while slugging seven homers and driving in 38 runs.
  • Patrick Wisdom is batting .220 this season with a team-high 20 home runs and 52 RBI.

Reds and Cubs Schedules

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Brewers

W 4-2

Away

8/8/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

L 10-2

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/8/2022

Nationals

W 6-3

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Cincinnati Reds shortstop Kyle Farmer (17), Cincinnati Reds relief pitcher Hunter Strickland (54), Cincinnati Reds third baseman Matt Reynolds (4) and Cincinnati Reds second baseman Jonathan India (6) catch fly balls during batting practice ahead of the game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Mlb Field Of Dreams Game Cincinnati Reds At Chicago Cubs Aug 11 0751
