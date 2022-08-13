How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte dodges an inside pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field at Coors Field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

The Diamondbacks have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.228).

The Diamondbacks are the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (480 total).

The Diamondbacks are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.

No team has a better batting average than the .265 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.

The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 528 total runs this season.

The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Walker has managed a team-high 26 home runs and has driven in 63 runs.

Including all hitters in the majors, Walker ranks ninth in home runs and 24th in RBI.

Ketel Marte's .258 batting average paces his team.

Including all major league hitters, Marte is 132nd in homers and 114th in RBI.

Daulton Varsho has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks while batting .241.

Josh Rojas is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 80.

Among all batters in the majors, Cron is 18th in homers and seventh in RBI.

Charlie Blackmon has collected 108 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .439 on the year.

Blackmon is 46th in homers and 24th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.

Brendan Rodgers has 115 hits this season and a slash line of .285/.333/.436.

Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .318. He's also hit three home runs with 45 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/8/2022 Pirates W 3-0 Home 8/9/2022 Pirates W 6-4 Home 8/10/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Home 8/11/2022 Pirates W 9-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Rockies - Away 8/14/2022 Rockies - Away 8/15/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Giants - Away 8/17/2022 Giants - Away 8/18/2022 Giants - Away

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals W 16-5 Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals L 9-5 Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals W 8-6 Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/18/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/19/2022 Giants - Home

Regional restrictions apply.