How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks batter Ketel Marte dodges an inside pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Chase Field. Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks

The Colorado Rockies and C.J. Cron take the field at Coors Field against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday.

Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
Diamondbacks vs. Rockies Batting Stats

  • The Diamondbacks have the fifth-worst batting average in the league (.228).
  • The Diamondbacks are the 17th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.3 runs per game (480 total).
  • The Diamondbacks are 23rd in baseball with an on-base percentage of .306.
  • No team has a better batting average than the .265 AVG the Rockies have posted this season.
  • The Rockies are among the highest scoring teams in the league, ranking sixth with 528 total runs this season.
  • The Rockies have an on-base percentage of .327 this season, which ranks fourth in the league.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker has managed a team-high 26 home runs and has driven in 63 runs.
  • Including all hitters in the majors, Walker ranks ninth in home runs and 24th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte's .258 batting average paces his team.
  • Including all major league hitters, Marte is 132nd in homers and 114th in RBI.
  • Daulton Varsho has 17 doubles, two triples, 16 home runs and 36 walks while batting .241.
  • Josh Rojas is hitting .271 with 16 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 33 walks.

Rockies Impact Players

  • Cron leads Colorado in home runs with 23 and runs batted in with 80.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Cron is 18th in homers and seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has collected 108 hits this season and has an OBP of .313. He's slugging .439 on the year.
  • Blackmon is 46th in homers and 24th in RBI among all MLB batters this year.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 115 hits this season and a slash line of .285/.333/.436.
  • Jose Iglesias leads Colorado with a batting average of .318. He's also hit three home runs with 45 RBI.

Diamondbacks and Rockies Schedules

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Pirates

W 3-0

Home

8/9/2022

Pirates

W 6-4

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

W 9-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/18/2022

Giants

-

Away

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

W 16-5

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

L 9-5

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

W 8-6

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
8:10
PM/EST
