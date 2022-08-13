How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Aug 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) teams win against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will play Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks

NBC Sports Networks Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.257).

The White Sox are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (479 total).

The White Sox are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .311.

The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.

The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 361 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.

The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

Abreu has hit a team-best 14 home runs.

Of all batters in baseball, Abreu is 69th in homers and 49th in RBI.

Andrew Vaughn is batting .296 with 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.

Vaughn is 92nd in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.

Luis Robert has the top batting average on the White Sox (.301) and leads in runs batted in (56).

A.J. Pollock is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

Baez is batting .224 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 44 RBI.

Baez's home run total places him 111th in MLB, and he ranks 100th in RBI.

Jonathan Schoop has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .236. He's slugging .312 on the year.

Schoop ranks 160th in home runs and 181st in RBI among all MLB batters this season.

Harold Castro has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.

Jeimer Candelario is batting .202 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .346 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Royals L 4-2 Away 8/9/2022 Royals W 3-2 Away 8/10/2022 Royals L 8-3 Away 8/11/2022 Royals L 5-3 Away 8/12/2022 Tigers W 2-0 Home 8/13/2022 Tigers - Home 8/14/2022 Tigers - Home 8/15/2022 Astros - Home 8/16/2022 Astros - Home 8/17/2022 Astros - Home 8/18/2022 Astros - Home

Tigers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Rays L 7-0 Home 8/9/2022 Guardians L 5-2 Home 8/10/2022 Guardians L 3-2 Home 8/11/2022 Guardians L 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 White Sox L 2-0 Away 8/13/2022 White Sox - Away 8/14/2022 White Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/15/2022 Guardians - Away 8/16/2022 Guardians - Away 8/17/2022 Guardians - Away

Regional restrictions apply.