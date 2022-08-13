How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 12, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox second baseman Josh Harrison (5) celebrates with designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) teams win against the Detroit Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and the Chicago White Sox will play Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers on Saturday at Guaranteed Rate Field, at 7:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fifth-best batting average in the league (.257).
  • The White Sox are the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.2 runs per game (479 total).
  • The White Sox are 19th in the league with an on-base percentage of .311.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 361 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has hit a team-best 14 home runs.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Abreu is 69th in homers and 49th in RBI.
  • Andrew Vaughn is batting .296 with 21 doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 22 walks.
  • Vaughn is 92nd in homers and 49th in RBI among all hitters in baseball.
  • Luis Robert has the top batting average on the White Sox (.301) and leads in runs batted in (56).
  • A.J. Pollock is hitting .236 with 19 doubles, a triple, five home runs and 22 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Baez is batting .224 this season with a team-high 11 home runs and 44 RBI.
  • Baez's home run total places him 111th in MLB, and he ranks 100th in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .236. He's slugging .312 on the year.
  • Schoop ranks 160th in home runs and 181st in RBI among all MLB batters this season.
  • Harold Castro has collected 77 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .397 this season.
  • Jeimer Candelario is batting .202 with an OBP of .265 and a slugging percentage of .346 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Royals

L 4-2

Away

8/9/2022

Royals

W 3-2

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

L 8-3

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

L 5-3

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

-

Home

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Rays

L 7-0

Home

8/9/2022

Guardians

L 5-2

Home

8/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

8/11/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

White Sox

L 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
