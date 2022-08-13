How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Seth Brown and the Oakland Athletics square off against Alex Bregman and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest (Regional restrictions may apply)
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros are 17th in MLB with a .242 batting average.
- The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (511 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Astros' .317 on-base percentage is 12th in the league.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
- The Athletics have scored the 29th-most runs in the league this season with just 384 (3.4 per game).
- The Athletics have an OBP of just .277 this season, which ranks last in MLB.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez paces the Astros with 31 home runs and 74 runs batted in, while recording a team-best batting average of .296.
- Including all hitters in MLB, Alvarez ranks third in homers and eighth in RBI.
- Bregman has 26 doubles, 14 home runs and 63 walks while hitting .255.
- Including all MLB hitters, Bregman is 69th in homers and 31st in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker has racked up a team-high 74 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve is hitting .280 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
Athletics Impact Players
- Sean Murphy is batting .243 with 48 RBI, both of which rank first among Oakland hitters this season.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Murphy is 81st in home runs and 74th in RBI.
- Brown is batting .235 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 48 RBI.
- Overall, Brown is 40th in home runs and 74th in RBI this year.
- Elvis Andrus has collected 81 base hits, an OBP of .298 and a slugging percentage of .365 this season.
- Tony Kemp has 74 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .312 this season.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Guardians
L 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Rangers
W 7-5
Home
8/10/2022
Rangers
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Rangers
W 7-3
Home
8/12/2022
Athletics
W 7-5
Home
8/13/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/14/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/16/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/17/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/18/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Giants
L 6-4
Home
8/8/2022
Angels
L 1-0
Home
8/9/2022
Angels
L 5-1
Home
8/10/2022
Angels
L 5-4
Home
8/12/2022
Astros
L 7-5
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/14/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/18/2022
Rangers
-
Away
