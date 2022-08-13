How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The New York Mets versus Philadelphia Phillies game on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Francisco Lindor and Kyle Schwarber.
Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats
- The Mets rank fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
- The Mets have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (545 total runs).
- The Mets rank second in the league with a .331 on-base percentage.
- The Phillies' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
- The Phillies have scored 526 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
- The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.
Mets Impact Players
- Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 29 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 96.
- In all of MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and second in RBI.
- Lindor is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among all MLB hitters, Lindor is 28th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
- Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .292.
- Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 walks.
Phillies Impact Players
- Schwarber is batting .211 this season with a team-high 34 home runs and 69 RBI.
- Schwarber's home run total puts him second in the majors, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
- Rhys Hoskins has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .484 on the year.
- Overall, Hoskins is 14th in home runs and 54th in RBI this year.
- J.T. Realmuto has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.
- Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a .292 batting average. He's also hit eight homers and has 48 RBI.
Mets and Phillies Schedules
Mets
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Braves
W 5-2
Home
8/8/2022
Reds
W 5-1
Home
8/9/2022
Reds
W 6-2
Home
8/10/2022
Reds
W 10-2
Home
8/12/2022
Phillies
L 2-1
Home
8/13/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/14/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/15/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/16/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/17/2022
Braves
-
Away
8/18/2022
Braves
-
Away
Phillies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Nationals
W 13-1
Home
8/9/2022
Marlins
W 4-1
Home
8/10/2022
Marlins
W 4-3
Home
8/11/2022
Marlins
L 3-0
Home
8/12/2022
Mets
W 2-1
Away
8/13/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/14/2022
Mets
-
Away
8/15/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/16/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/17/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/19/2022
Mets
-
Home
