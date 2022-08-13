How to Watch New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) scores a run against Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Mark Canha (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Mets versus Philadelphia Phillies game on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET will showcase a pair of hot hitters in Francisco Lindor and Kyle Schwarber.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets rank fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
  • The Mets have the No. 3 offense in MLB play scoring 4.8 runs per game (545 total runs).
  • The Mets rank second in the league with a .331 on-base percentage.
  • The Phillies' .250 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking 10th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have scored 526 runs this season, which ranks eighth in MLB.
  • The Phillies have an OBP of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in MLB.

Mets Impact Players

  • Pete Alonso paces the Mets with 29 home runs and runs batted in, driving in 96.
  • In all of MLB, Alonso ranks fifth in home runs and second in RBI.
  • Lindor is hitting .270 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Lindor is 28th in home runs and sixth in RBI.
  • Starling Marte has 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks while hitting .292.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Schwarber is batting .211 this season with a team-high 34 home runs and 69 RBI.
  • Schwarber's home run total puts him second in the majors, and he ranks 17th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .484 on the year.
  • Overall, Hoskins is 14th in home runs and 54th in RBI this year.
  • J.T. Realmuto has collected 91 base hits, an OBP of .332 and a slugging percentage of .445 this season.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia with a .292 batting average. He's also hit eight homers and has 48 RBI.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Braves

W 5-2

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

W 5-1

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

W 6-2

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

W 10-2

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/17/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Nationals

W 13-1

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

W 4-1

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/15/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/16/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/17/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/19/2022

Mets

-

Home

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
