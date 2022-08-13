How to Watch New York Yankees vs. Boston Red Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Aug 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with center fielder Jarren Duran (40) and left fielder Tommy Pham (22) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees square off against Alex Verdugo and the Boston Red Sox on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET in the second game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

The Yankees' .244 batting average ranks 14th in the majors.

The Yankees are the second-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 5.2 runs per game (593 total).

The Yankees rank third in the league with an on-base percentage of .330.

The Red Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking seventh in MLB.

The Red Sox have scored the 10th-most runs in the league this season with 511.

The Red Sox have the 16th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.313).

Yankees Impact Players

Judge leads the lineup with a batting average of .305, and leads the Yankees in home runs, with 46 and runs batted in with 100.

Judge is first in homers and first in RBI among all batters in baseball.

Anthony Rizzo is hitting .224 with 17 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 48 walks.

Rizzo ranks seventh in homers in baseball and 19th in RBI.

DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .282.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .304 with 18 doubles, two triples, three home runs and 48 walks.

Red Sox Impact Players

Rafael Devers is batting .307 with 24 home runs and 60 RBI. All three of those stats lead Boston hitters this season.

Among all hitters in the big leagues, Devers ranks 14th in home runs and 29th in RBI.

Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .307 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 48 runs.

Overall, Bogaerts ranks 147th in homers and 74th in RBI this year.

Verdugo is slashing .274/.317/.392 this season for the Red Sox.

J.D. Martinez is batting .281 with an OBP of .346 and a slugging percentage of .443 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Cardinals L 12-9 Away 8/8/2022 Mariners W 9-4 Away 8/9/2022 Mariners L 1-0 Away 8/10/2022 Mariners L 4-3 Away 8/12/2022 Red Sox L 3-2 Away 8/13/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/14/2022 Red Sox - Away 8/15/2022 Rays - Home 8/16/2022 Rays - Home 8/17/2022 Rays - Home 8/18/2022 Blue Jays - Home

Red Sox

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Royals L 13-5 Away 8/9/2022 Braves L 9-7 Home 8/10/2022 Braves L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Orioles W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Yankees W 3-2 Home 8/13/2022 Yankees - Home 8/14/2022 Yankees - Home 8/16/2022 Pirates - Away 8/17/2022 Pirates - Away 8/18/2022 Pirates - Away 8/19/2022 Orioles - Away

