How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

The Houston Astros will send a hot-hitting Alex Bregman to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).

The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (511 total, 4.5 per game).

The Astros' .317 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.

The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.

The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 384 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.

The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .277.

Astros Impact Players

Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .296, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 31 and runs batted in with 74.

Alvarez's home runs place him third in MLB, and he ranks eighth in RBI.

Bregman is hitting .255 with 26 doubles, 14 home runs and 63 walks.

Of all major league batters, Bregman is 69th in homers and 31st in RBI.

Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 74 runs batted in.

Jose Altuve has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .280.

Athletics Impact Players

Murphy is batting .243 with 48 RBI, both of which are best among Oakland hitters this season.

In all of the major leagues, Murphy is 81st in homers and 74th in RBI.

Seth Brown is batting .235 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 48 RBI.

Brown ranks 40th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 74th in RBI.

Elvis Andrus has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.298/.365.

Tony Kemp has 74 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .312 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Guardians L 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Rangers W 7-5 Home 8/10/2022 Rangers L 8-4 Home 8/11/2022 Rangers W 7-3 Home 8/12/2022 Athletics W 7-5 Home 8/13/2022 Athletics - Home 8/14/2022 Athletics - Home 8/15/2022 White Sox - Away 8/16/2022 White Sox - Away 8/17/2022 White Sox - Away 8/18/2022 White Sox - Away

Athletics

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Giants L 6-4 Home 8/8/2022 Angels L 1-0 Home 8/9/2022 Angels L 5-1 Home 8/10/2022 Angels L 5-4 Home 8/12/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/13/2022 Astros - Away 8/14/2022 Astros - Away 8/15/2022 Rangers - Away 8/16/2022 Rangers - Away 8/17/2022 Rangers - Away 8/18/2022 Rangers - Away

