How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15) makes a running catch of a foul popup by Los Angeles Angels right fielder Taylor Ward during the fourth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Astros will send a hot-hitting Alex Bregman to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel

Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats

  • The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
  • The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (511 total, 4.5 per game).
  • The Astros' .317 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.
  • The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
  • The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 384 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
  • The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .277.

Astros Impact Players

  • Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .296, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 31 and runs batted in with 74.
  • Alvarez's home runs place him third in MLB, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
  • Bregman is hitting .255 with 26 doubles, 14 home runs and 63 walks.
  • Of all major league batters, Bregman is 69th in homers and 31st in RBI.
  • Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 74 runs batted in.
  • Jose Altuve has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .280.

Athletics Impact Players

  • Murphy is batting .243 with 48 RBI, both of which are best among Oakland hitters this season.
  • In all of the major leagues, Murphy is 81st in homers and 74th in RBI.
  • Seth Brown is batting .235 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 48 RBI.
  • Brown ranks 40th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 74th in RBI.
  • Elvis Andrus has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.298/.365.
  • Tony Kemp has 74 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .312 this season.

Astros and Athletics Schedules

Astros

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Guardians

L 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Rangers

W 7-5

Home

8/10/2022

Rangers

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Rangers

W 7-3

Home

8/12/2022

Athletics

W 7-5

Home

8/13/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/14/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/15/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/16/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/17/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/18/2022

White Sox

-

Away

Athletics

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Giants

L 6-4

Home

8/8/2022

Angels

L 1-0

Home

8/9/2022

Angels

L 5-1

Home

8/10/2022

Angels

L 5-4

Home

8/12/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

8/13/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/14/2022

Astros

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/16/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/17/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/18/2022

Rangers

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Oakland Athletics at Houston Astros

TV CHANNEL: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
