How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Houston Astros will send a hot-hitting Alex Bregman to the plate against the Oakland Athletics and Sean Murphy, who has been on a tear as of late, when the squads meet on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Athletics Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- TV: AT&T Sportsnet Southwest
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Astros vs. Athletics Batting Stats
- The Astros have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.242).
- The Astros score the 10th-most runs in baseball (511 total, 4.5 per game).
- The Astros' .317 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.
- The Athletics rank last in MLB with a team batting average of just .215.
- The Athletics are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 29th with just 384 total runs (3.4 per game) this season.
- The Athletics are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .277.
Astros Impact Players
- Yordan Alvarez leads the lineup with a batting average of .296, and paces the Astros in home runs, with 31 and runs batted in with 74.
- Alvarez's home runs place him third in MLB, and he ranks eighth in RBI.
- Bregman is hitting .255 with 26 doubles, 14 home runs and 63 walks.
- Of all major league batters, Bregman is 69th in homers and 31st in RBI.
- Kyle Tucker leads the Astros with 74 runs batted in.
- Jose Altuve has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks while batting .280.
Athletics Impact Players
- Murphy is batting .243 with 48 RBI, both of which are best among Oakland hitters this season.
- In all of the major leagues, Murphy is 81st in homers and 74th in RBI.
- Seth Brown is batting .235 this season with a team-high 17 home runs and 48 RBI.
- Brown ranks 40th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 74th in RBI.
- Elvis Andrus has 81 hits this season and a slash line of .237/.298/.365.
- Tony Kemp has 74 hits and an OBP of .293 to go with a slugging percentage of .312 this season.
Astros and Athletics Schedules
Astros
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Guardians
L 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Rangers
W 7-5
Home
8/10/2022
Rangers
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Rangers
W 7-3
Home
8/12/2022
Athletics
W 7-5
Home
8/13/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/14/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/15/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/16/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/17/2022
White Sox
-
Away
8/18/2022
White Sox
-
Away
Athletics
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Giants
L 6-4
Home
8/8/2022
Angels
L 1-0
Home
8/9/2022
Angels
L 5-1
Home
8/10/2022
Angels
L 5-4
Home
8/12/2022
Astros
L 7-5
Away
8/13/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/14/2022
Astros
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/16/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/17/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/18/2022
Rangers
-
Away
