How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) scores a run against Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Mark Canha (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola will be on the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies when they take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

  • The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.259).
  • The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (545 total).
  • The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.
  • The Phillies rank 10th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.
  • The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 526.
  • The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

  • Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (29) and runs batted in (96).
  • Including all hitters in baseball, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.
  • Francisco Lindor is batting .270 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Lindor ranks 28th in home runs and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • Starling Marte is batting .292 with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks.
  • Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

  • Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (34) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .211.
  • Among all hitters in the majors, Schwarber is second in homers and 17th in RBI.
  • Rhys Hoskins has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .484 on the year.
  • Hoskins is 14th in home runs and 54th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.
  • J.T. Realmuto is slashing .263/.332/.445 this season for the Phillies.
  • Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.292) this season while adding eight home runs and 48 RBI.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Braves

W 5-2

Home

8/8/2022

Reds

W 5-1

Home

8/9/2022

Reds

W 6-2

Home

8/10/2022

Reds

W 10-2

Home

8/12/2022

Phillies

L 2-1

Home

8/13/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/14/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/15/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/16/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/17/2022

Braves

-

Away

8/18/2022

Braves

-

Away

Phillies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Nationals

W 13-1

Home

8/9/2022

Marlins

W 4-1

Home

8/10/2022

Marlins

W 4-3

Home

8/11/2022

Marlins

L 3-0

Home

8/12/2022

Mets

W 2-1

Away

8/13/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/14/2022

Mets

-

Away

8/15/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/16/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/17/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/19/2022

Mets

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Philadelphia Phillies at New York Mets

TV CHANNEL: NBC
Time
7:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

