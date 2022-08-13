How to Watch Philadelphia Phillies vs. New York Mets: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Aug 12, 2022; New York City, New York, USA; New York Mets first baseman Pete Alonso (20) scores a run against Philadelphia Phillies catcher J.T. Realmuto (10) on a sacrifice fly by left fielder Mark Canha (not pictured) during the second inning at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Nola will be on the hill for the Philadelphia Phillies when they take on Pete Alonso and the New York Mets on Saturday at 7:10 PM ET.

Mets vs. Phillies Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: NBC

Mets vs. Phillies Batting Stats

The Mets have the fourth-best batting average in the league (.259).

The Mets are the third-highest scoring team in MLB play averaging 4.8 runs per game (545 total).

The Mets rank second in baseball with an on-base percentage of .331.

The Phillies rank 10th in MLB with a .250 team batting average.

The Phillies have scored the eighth-most runs in the league this season with 526.

The Phillies have an on-base percentage of .313 this season, which ranks 16th in the league.

Mets Impact Players

Alonso paces the Mets in home runs (29) and runs batted in (96).

Including all hitters in baseball, Alonso is fifth in homers and second in RBI.

Francisco Lindor is batting .270 with 17 doubles, three triples, 20 home runs and 47 walks.

Lindor ranks 28th in home runs and sixth in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

Starling Marte is batting .292 with 20 doubles, four triples, 12 home runs and 21 walks.

Brandon Nimmo is batting .267 with 21 doubles, five triples, 10 home runs and 42 walks.

Phillies Impact Players

Kyle Schwarber leads Philadelphia in home runs (34) and runs batted in (69) this season while batting .211.

Among all hitters in the majors, Schwarber is second in homers and 17th in RBI.

Rhys Hoskins has collected 102 hits this season and has an OBP of .338. He's slugging .484 on the year.

Hoskins is 14th in home runs and 54th in RBI among all hitters in the majors.

J.T. Realmuto is slashing .263/.332/.445 this season for the Phillies.

Alec Bohm leads Philadelphia in batting average (.292) this season while adding eight home runs and 48 RBI.

Mets and Phillies Schedules

Mets

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Braves W 5-2 Home 8/8/2022 Reds W 5-1 Home 8/9/2022 Reds W 6-2 Home 8/10/2022 Reds W 10-2 Home 8/12/2022 Phillies L 2-1 Home 8/13/2022 Phillies - Home 8/14/2022 Phillies - Home 8/15/2022 Braves - Away 8/16/2022 Braves - Away 8/17/2022 Braves - Away 8/18/2022 Braves - Away

Phillies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Nationals W 13-1 Home 8/9/2022 Marlins W 4-1 Home 8/10/2022 Marlins W 4-3 Home 8/11/2022 Marlins L 3-0 Home 8/12/2022 Mets W 2-1 Away 8/13/2022 Mets - Away 8/14/2022 Mets - Away 8/15/2022 Reds - Away 8/16/2022 Reds - Away 8/17/2022 Reds - Away 8/19/2022 Mets - Home

