How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Oracle Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 10:15 PM ET.
Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- TV: NBC Sports Networks
Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats
- The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
- The Giants have the No. 11 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (506 total runs).
- The Giants rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
- The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
- The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 405 (3.6 per game).
- The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.
Giants Impact Players
- Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-leading 57 runs batted in.
- Flores' home runs place him 44th in MLB, and he ranks 40th in RBI.
- Thairo Estrada is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.
- Estrada is 130th in homers and 91st in RBI among major league batters this year.
- Mike Yastrzemski is batting .221 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.
- Joc Pederson has hit a team-high 17 home runs.
Pirates Impact Players
- Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.256) and home runs (16) this season, while also chipping in with 35 RBI.
- Reynolds' home run total places him 44th in the majors, and he is 163rd in RBI.
- Hayes has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .323. He's slugging .358 on the year.
- Hayes is 209th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 163rd in RBI.
- Ben Gamel has 59 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.333/.370.
- Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .248 average, 12 homers and 37 RBI.
Giants and Pirates Schedules
Giants
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/6/2022
Athletics
W 7-3
Away
8/7/2022
Athletics
W 6-4
Away
8/8/2022
Padres
W 1-0
Away
8/9/2022
Padres
L 7-4
Away
8/10/2022
Padres
L 13-7
Away
8/12/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/13/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/14/2022
Pirates
-
Home
8/15/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/16/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/17/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
Pirates
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Orioles
W 8-1
Away
8/8/2022
Diamondbacks
L 3-0
Away
8/9/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-4
Away
8/10/2022
Diamondbacks
W 6-4
Away
8/11/2022
Diamondbacks
L 9-3
Away
8/12/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/13/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/14/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/16/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/17/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
8/18/2022
Red Sox
-
Home
