How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Skip to main content

Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns (14) is congratulated by second baseman Wilmer Flores (center) after scoring a run on a single hit by San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Joc Pederson (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns (14) is congratulated by second baseman Wilmer Flores (center) after scoring a run on a single hit by San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Joc Pederson (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

The San Francisco Giants and Joey Bart will take the field against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Ke'Bryan Hayes at Oracle Park on Friday, with the first pitch at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the league (.235).
  • The Giants have the No. 11 offense in MLB action scoring 4.6 runs per game (506 total runs).
  • The Giants rank ninth in the league with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates have scored the 28th-most runs in the league this season with just 405 (3.6 per game).
  • The Pirates have an OBP of just .289 this season, which ranks 28th in MLB.

Giants Impact Players

  • Wilmer Flores has driven in a team-leading 57 runs batted in.
  • Flores' home runs place him 44th in MLB, and he ranks 40th in RBI.
  • Thairo Estrada is hitting .268 to lead the lineup.
  • Estrada is 130th in homers and 91st in RBI among major league batters this year.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is batting .221 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.
  • Joc Pederson has hit a team-high 17 home runs.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in batting average (.256) and home runs (16) this season, while also chipping in with 35 RBI.
  • Reynolds' home run total places him 44th in the majors, and he is 163rd in RBI.
  • Hayes has collected 98 hits this season and has an OBP of .323. He's slugging .358 on the year.
  • Hayes is 209th among all batters in MLB in home runs, and 163rd in RBI.
  • Ben Gamel has 59 hits this season and a slash line of .240/.333/.370.
  • Michael Chavis is a key run producer for Pittsburgh with a .248 average, 12 homers and 37 RBI.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Athletics

W 7-3

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

W 6-4

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

W 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

L 7-4

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

L 13-7

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns (14) is congratulated by second baseman Wilmer Flores (center) after scoring a run on a single hit by San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Joc Pederson (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Aug 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns (14) is congratulated by second baseman Wilmer Flores (center) after scoring a run on a single hit by San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Joc Pederson (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff59 seconds ago
Soccer

Club Tijuana de Caliente vs. Puebla FC: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff10 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Aug 4, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; Colorado Rockies right fielder Charlie Blackmon (19) advances home on a two-RBI double hit by second baseman Ryan McMahon (not pictured) during the third inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff35 minutes ago
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15, center) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after hitting a home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21, left) stands at the plate during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 7, 2022; Oakland, California, USA; Oakland Athletics first baseman Seth Brown (15, center) celebrates with catcher Sean Murphy (12) after hitting a home run as San Francisco Giants catcher Joey Bart (21, left) stands at the plate during the eighth inning at RingCentral Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 9, 2022; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners shortstop J.P. Crawford (3) reacts after doubling-off New York Yankees designated hitter Miguel Andujar (41) following a line drive catch by a teammate during the eleventh inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 10, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers right fielder Adolis Garcia (53) celebrates with shortstop Corey Seager (5) after scoring during the tenth inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago