How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will look to get to Bryse Wilson when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022

Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)

Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).

The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 506, 4.6 per game.

The Giants are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.

The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.

The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 405 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.

The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

Flores has recorded a team-high 57 runs batted in.

Among all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 44th, and his RBI tally ranks him 40th.

Thairo Estrada has a club-leading .268 batting average.

Estrada ranks 130th in homers in MLB and 91st in RBI.

Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.

Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .221 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in homers with 16 while also maintaining a team-best .256 batting average.

In all of the major leagues, Reynolds is 44th in homers and 163rd in RBI.

Ke'Bryan Hayes has 98 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .358 this season.

Hayes ranks 208th in home runs and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Ben Gamel is slashing .240/.333/.370 this season for the Pirates.

Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (37) this season. He's batting .248 while slugging .424.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/6/2022 Athletics W 7-3 Away 8/7/2022 Athletics W 6-4 Away 8/8/2022 Padres W 1-0 Away 8/9/2022 Padres L 7-4 Away 8/10/2022 Padres L 13-7 Away 8/12/2022 Pirates - Home 8/13/2022 Pirates - Home 8/14/2022 Pirates - Home 8/15/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/17/2022 Diamondbacks - Home

Pirates

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Orioles W 8-1 Away 8/8/2022 Diamondbacks L 3-0 Away 8/9/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-4 Away 8/10/2022 Diamondbacks W 6-4 Away 8/11/2022 Diamondbacks L 9-3 Away 8/12/2022 Giants - Away 8/13/2022 Giants - Away 8/14/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/17/2022 Red Sox - Home 8/18/2022 Red Sox - Home

