How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/12/2022

San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 10, 2022; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants catcher Austin Wynns (14) is congratulated by second baseman Wilmer Flores (center) after scoring a run on a single hit by San Francisco Giants pinch hitter Joc Pederson (not pictured) during the sixth inning at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Wilmer Flores and the San Francisco Giants will look to get to Bryse Wilson when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday at 10:15 PM ET.

Giants vs. Pirates Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Friday, August 12, 2022
  • Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
Giants vs. Pirates Batting Stats

  • The Giants have the 23rd-ranked batting average in the majors (.235).
  • The Giants rank 11th in runs scored with 506, 4.6 per game.
  • The Giants are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .319.
  • The Pirates rank 29th in MLB with a team batting average of just .220.
  • The Pirates are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking 28th with just 405 total runs (3.6 per game) this season.
  • The Pirates have an on-base percentage of .289 this season, which ranks 28th in the league.

Giants Impact Players

  • Flores has recorded a team-high 57 runs batted in.
  • Among all batters in the majors, Flores' home runs place him 44th, and his RBI tally ranks him 40th.
  • Thairo Estrada has a club-leading .268 batting average.
  • Estrada ranks 130th in homers in MLB and 91st in RBI.
  • Joc Pederson has 17 home runs, best in the lineup.
  • Mike Yastrzemski is hitting .221 with 21 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 44 walks.

Pirates Impact Players

  • Bryan Reynolds leads Pittsburgh in homers with 16 while also maintaining a team-best .256 batting average.
  • In all of the major leagues, Reynolds is 44th in homers and 163rd in RBI.
  • Ke'Bryan Hayes has 98 hits and an OBP of .323 to go with a slugging percentage of .358 this season.
  • Hayes ranks 208th in home runs and 163rd in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ben Gamel is slashing .240/.333/.370 this season for the Pirates.
  • Michael Chavis leads Pittsburgh in runs batted in (37) this season. He's batting .248 while slugging .424.

Giants and Pirates Schedules

Giants

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/6/2022

Athletics

W 7-3

Away

8/7/2022

Athletics

W 6-4

Away

8/8/2022

Padres

W 1-0

Away

8/9/2022

Padres

L 7-4

Away

8/10/2022

Padres

L 13-7

Away

8/12/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/13/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/14/2022

Pirates

-

Home

8/15/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/17/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

Pirates

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Orioles

W 8-1

Away

8/8/2022

Diamondbacks

L 3-0

Away

8/9/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-4

Away

8/10/2022

Diamondbacks

W 6-4

Away

8/11/2022

Diamondbacks

L 9-3

Away

8/12/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/13/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/14/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/17/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

8/18/2022

Red Sox

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
12
2022

Pittsburgh Pirates at San Francisco Giants

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
10:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV

