How to Watch Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) drives in a run with a fielder s choice in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Semien and Sam Haggerty will look to continue their recent offensive production when the Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners meet at Globe Life Field on Saturday, at 7:15 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rangers' .240 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
  • The Rangers rank 15th in runs scored with 499, 4.5 per game.
  • The Rangers rank 25th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .302.
  • The Mariners have a team batting average of .232 this season, which ranks 25th among MLB teams.
  • The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 460 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have the 13th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has collected a team-high 25 home runs.
  • Among all MLB hitters, Seager ranks 86th in batting average, 76th in on-base percentage, and 30th in slugging.
  • Semien is hitting .240 with 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
  • Semien ranks 40th in homers and 44th in RBI so far this year.
  • Adolis Garcia leads the Rangers with 71 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe paces the Rangers with a team-high batting average of .281.

Mariners Impact Players

  • Ty France leads Seattle with a batting average of .294. He's also hit 14 home runs with 57 RBI.
  • France's home run total puts him 69th in MLB, and he is 41st in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59) this season while batting .274.
  • Rodriguez is 36th in homers and 31st in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .254/.333/.353 this season for the Mariners.
  • Jesse Winker has 81 hits and an OBP of .346 to go with a slugging percentage of .361 this season.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

White Sox

L 8-2

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

W 8-4

Away

8/11/2022

Astros

L 7-3

Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

8/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/18/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Angels

W 6-3

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

L 9-4

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

