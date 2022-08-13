How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Aug 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) drives in a run with a fielder s choice in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners will meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 7:15 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Ty France among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022

Saturday, August 13, 2022 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

The Rangers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).

The Rangers are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (499 total).

The Rangers are 25th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.

The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.

The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 460 total runs scored this season.

The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 25 home runs.

In all of MLB, Seager ranks 10th in homers and 38th in RBI.

Semien has 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks while batting .240.

Including all MLB batters, Semien is 40th in homers and 44th in RBI.

Adolis Garcia has a team-best 71 runs batted in.

Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .281.

Mariners Impact Players

France leads Seattle in batting average (.294) this season while adding 14 home runs and 57 RBI.

Among all batters in the majors, France is 69th in home runs and 41st in RBI.

Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59) this season while batting .274.

Among all major league hitters, Rodriguez ranks 36th in homers and 31st in RBI.

J.P. Crawford is slashing .254/.333/.353 this season for the Mariners.

Jesse Winker has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .361 on the year.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 White Sox L 8-2 Home 8/9/2022 Astros L 7-5 Away 8/10/2022 Astros W 8-4 Away 8/11/2022 Astros L 7-3 Away 8/12/2022 Mariners L 6-2 Home 8/13/2022 Mariners - Home 8/14/2022 Mariners - Home 8/15/2022 Athletics - Home 8/16/2022 Athletics - Home 8/17/2022 Athletics - Home 8/18/2022 Athletics - Home

Mariners

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/7/2022 Angels W 6-3 Home 8/8/2022 Yankees L 9-4 Home 8/9/2022 Yankees W 1-0 Home 8/10/2022 Yankees W 4-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rangers W 6-2 Away 8/13/2022 Rangers - Away 8/14/2022 Rangers - Away 8/15/2022 Angels - Away 8/16/2022 Angels - Away 8/17/2022 Angels - Away 8/19/2022 Athletics - Away

