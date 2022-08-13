How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Skip to main content

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 12, 2022; Arlington, Texas, USA; Seattle Mariners first baseman Ty France (23) drives in a run with a fielder s choice in the third inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners will meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 7:15 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Ty France among those expected to step up at the plate.

Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats

  • The Rangers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
  • The Rangers are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (499 total).
  • The Rangers are 25th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.
  • The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
  • The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 460 total runs scored this season.
  • The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.

Rangers Impact Players

  • Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 25 home runs.
  • In all of MLB, Seager ranks 10th in homers and 38th in RBI.
  • Semien has 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks while batting .240.
  • Including all MLB batters, Semien is 40th in homers and 44th in RBI.
  • Adolis Garcia has a team-best 71 runs batted in.
  • Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .281.

Mariners Impact Players

  • France leads Seattle in batting average (.294) this season while adding 14 home runs and 57 RBI.
  • Among all batters in the majors, France is 69th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
  • Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59) this season while batting .274.
  • Among all major league hitters, Rodriguez ranks 36th in homers and 31st in RBI.
  • J.P. Crawford is slashing .254/.333/.353 this season for the Mariners.
  • Jesse Winker has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .361 on the year.

Rangers and Mariners Schedules

Rangers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

White Sox

L 8-2

Home

8/9/2022

Astros

L 7-5

Away

8/10/2022

Astros

W 8-4

Away

8/11/2022

Astros

L 7-3

Away

8/12/2022

Mariners

L 6-2

Home

8/13/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/14/2022

Mariners

-

Home

8/15/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/16/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/17/2022

Athletics

-

Home

8/18/2022

Athletics

-

Home

Mariners

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/7/2022

Angels

W 6-3

Home

8/8/2022

Yankees

L 9-4

Home

8/9/2022

Yankees

W 1-0

Home

8/10/2022

Yankees

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rangers

W 6-2

Away

8/13/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/14/2022

Rangers

-

Away

8/15/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/16/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/17/2022

Angels

-

Away

8/19/2022

Athletics

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
13
2022

Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
