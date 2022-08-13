How to Watch Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners: Streaming & TV | 8/13/2022

Texas Rangers vs. Seattle Mariners Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Texas Rangers and Seattle Mariners will meet on Saturday at Globe Life Field, at 7:15 PM ET, with Marcus Semien and Ty France among those expected to step up at the plate.
Rangers vs. Mariners Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Saturday, August 13, 2022
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- TV: FOX (Regional restrictions may apply)
Rangers vs. Mariners Batting Stats
- The Rangers have the 18th-ranked batting average in the league (.240).
- The Rangers are the 15th-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.5 runs per game (499 total).
- The Rangers are 25th in baseball with a .302 on-base percentage.
- The Mariners rank 25th in MLB with a .232 team batting average.
- The Mariners rank 21st in the league with 460 total runs scored this season.
- The Mariners have an OBP of .315 this season, which ranks 13th in MLB.
Rangers Impact Players
- Corey Seager has swatted a team- leading 25 home runs.
- In all of MLB, Seager ranks 10th in homers and 38th in RBI.
- Semien has 18 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 39 walks while batting .240.
- Including all MLB batters, Semien is 40th in homers and 44th in RBI.
- Adolis Garcia has a team-best 71 runs batted in.
- Nate Lowe leads the team in batting average with a mark of .281.
Mariners Impact Players
- France leads Seattle in batting average (.294) this season while adding 14 home runs and 57 RBI.
- Among all batters in the majors, France is 69th in home runs and 41st in RBI.
- Julio Rodriguez leads Seattle in home runs (18) and runs batted in (59) this season while batting .274.
- Among all major league hitters, Rodriguez ranks 36th in homers and 31st in RBI.
- J.P. Crawford is slashing .254/.333/.353 this season for the Mariners.
- Jesse Winker has collected 81 hits this season and has an OBP of .346. He's slugging .361 on the year.
Rangers and Mariners Schedules
Rangers
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
White Sox
L 8-2
Home
8/9/2022
Astros
L 7-5
Away
8/10/2022
Astros
W 8-4
Away
8/11/2022
Astros
L 7-3
Away
8/12/2022
Mariners
L 6-2
Home
8/13/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/14/2022
Mariners
-
Home
8/15/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/16/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/17/2022
Athletics
-
Home
8/18/2022
Athletics
-
Home
Mariners
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/7/2022
Angels
W 6-3
Home
8/8/2022
Yankees
L 9-4
Home
8/9/2022
Yankees
W 1-0
Home
8/10/2022
Yankees
W 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
Rangers
W 6-2
Away
8/13/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/14/2022
Rangers
-
Away
8/15/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/16/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/17/2022
Angels
-
Away
8/19/2022
Athletics
-
Away
How To Watch
August
13
2022
Seattle Mariners at Texas Rangers
TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
7:15
PM/EST
