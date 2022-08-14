Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Jose Iglesias and the Colorado Rockies will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Sunday.
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats
- The Rockies' .264 batting average leads MLB.
- The Rockies are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (528 total).
- The Rockies are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
- The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
- The Diamondbacks have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 486 (4.3 per game).
- The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).
Rockies Impact Players
- C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 23 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 80.
- In all of baseball, Cron ranks 19th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
- Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks while batting .260.
- Including all major league batters, Blackmon ranks 48th in home runs and 25th in RBI.
- Brendan Rodgers has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .287.
- Iglesias leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .314.
Diamondbacks Impact Players
- Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 26 and runs batted in with 63.
- In all of the major leagues, Walker ranks ninth in home runs and 25th in RBI.
- Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .260 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 42 runs.
- Overall, Marte ranks 132nd in homers and 116th in RBI this year.
- Daulton Varsho has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
- Josh Rojas is batting .276 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.
Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules
Rockies
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Cardinals
W 16-5
Home
8/10/2022
Cardinals
L 9-5
Home
8/11/2022
Cardinals
W 8-6
Home
8/12/2022
Diamondbacks
W 5-3
Home
8/13/2022
Diamondbacks
L 6-0
Home
8/14/2022
Diamondbacks
-
Home
8/16/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Cardinals
-
Away
8/19/2022
Giants
-
Home
8/20/2022
Giants
-
Home
Diamondbacks
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Pirates
W 6-4
Home
8/10/2022
Pirates
L 6-4
Home
8/11/2022
Pirates
W 9-3
Home
8/12/2022
Rockies
L 5-3
Away
8/13/2022
Rockies
W 6-0
Away
8/14/2022
Rockies
-
Away
8/15/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/16/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/17/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/18/2022
Giants
-
Away
8/19/2022
Cardinals
-
Home
