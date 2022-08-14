Skip to main content

Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Iglesias and the Colorado Rockies will square off against Christian Walker and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Sunday.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Rockies' .264 batting average leads MLB.
  • The Rockies are the seventh-highest scoring team in MLB action averaging 4.6 runs per game (528 total).
  • The Rockies are fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks have scored the 17th-most runs in the league this season with 486 (4.3 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks have the 24th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.306).

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron leads the Rockies with 23 long balls and runs batted in, driving in 80.
  • In all of baseball, Cron ranks 19th in home runs and seventh in RBI.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks while batting .260.
  • Including all major league batters, Blackmon ranks 48th in home runs and 25th in RBI.
  • Brendan Rodgers has 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks while hitting .287.
  • Iglesias leads the team in batting average with a high-water mark of .314.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Walker leads Arizona in home runs with 26 and runs batted in with 63.
  • In all of the major leagues, Walker ranks ninth in home runs and 25th in RBI.
  • Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .260 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 42 runs.
  • Overall, Marte ranks 132nd in homers and 116th in RBI this year.
  • Daulton Varsho has collected 90 base hits, an OBP of .316 and a slugging percentage of .436 this season.
  • Josh Rojas is batting .276 with an OBP of .348 and a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

W 16-5

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

L 9-5

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

W 8-6

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-0

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Pirates

W 6-4

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

W 9-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

W 6-0

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/18/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Starz-Logo
entertainment

How to Watch Power Book III: Raising Kanan: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas5 minutes ago
AMC
entertainment

How to Watch 'Tales of the Walking Dead,' Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina8 minutes ago
Chesapeake Shores
entertainment

How to Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina11 minutes ago
Santos Laguna
Soccer

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina19 minutes ago
nwsl chicago red stars
Soccer

How to Watch Chicago Red Stars at Angel City FC: Stream NWSL Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina31 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch USA vs. Netherlands: Stream Women's Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina41 minutes ago
Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago
Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff44 minutes ago