How to Watch Diamondbacks at Rockies: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

The Diamondbacks and Rockies play the rubber match of their three-game series on Sunday afternoon in Colorado

The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies in the finale of a three-game series on Sunday afternoon. The Diamondbacks lost the opening game 5-3 but bounced back to even the series on Saturday when they won 6-0. The win was their fifth in the last seven games and has put them in a spot to get their third straight series wins. One of those wins was against the Rockies last weekend at home and Sunday they are hoping to do it again, but this time on the road. The Rockies, though, are looking to get payback and get the win instead.

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 p.m. ET

The Diamondbacks will send Tommy Henry to the mound looking to get that win. Henry is 1-1 with a 3.75 ERA in his first two career starts. He won his last game and Sunday he will look to get a second straight victory.

The Rockies will counter with Ryan Feltner on the mound. Feltner has struggled a bit this year going 2-3 with a 6.02 ERA. The Rockies won his last start, but have won just two of his 10 starts this year.

