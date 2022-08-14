How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees play Tommy Pham and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.
Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Game Time: 7:08 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats
- The Yankees' .244 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Yankees score the second-most runs in baseball (596 total, 5.2 per game).
- The Yankees are second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
- The Red Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
- The Red Sox have scored 513 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Red Sox have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.
Yankees Impact Players
- Judge has posted a team-high 46 home runs and has driven in 100 runs.
- Of all hitters in the majors, Judge ranks first in homers and first in RBI.
- Anthony Rizzo is batting .222 with 17 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 49 walks.
- Rizzo is seventh in home runs and 20th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
- DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .279.
- Andrew Benintendi leads the team in batting average with a mark of .305.
Red Sox Impact Players
- Rafael Devers leads Boston in home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .303.
- Among all batters in the big leagues, Devers is 14th in home runs and 31st in RBI.
- Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .306 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 48 runs.
- Bogaerts is 151st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 77th in RBI.
- Alex Verdugo has 115 hits this season and a slash line of .277/.323/.398.
- J.D. Martinez is batting .278 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.
Yankees and Red Sox Schedules
Yankees
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Mariners
W 9-4
Away
8/9/2022
Mariners
L 1-0
Away
8/10/2022
Mariners
L 4-3
Away
8/12/2022
Red Sox
L 3-2
Away
8/13/2022
Red Sox
W 3-2
Away
8/14/2022
Red Sox
-
Away
8/15/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/16/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/17/2022
Rays
-
Home
8/18/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
8/19/2022
Blue Jays
-
Home
Red Sox
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/9/2022
Braves
L 9-7
Home
8/10/2022
Braves
L 8-4
Home
8/11/2022
Orioles
W 4-3
Home
8/12/2022
Yankees
W 3-2
Home
8/13/2022
Yankees
L 3-2
Home
8/14/2022
Yankees
-
Home
8/16/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/17/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/18/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/19/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/20/2022
Orioles
-
Away
