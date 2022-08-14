How to Watch Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Skip to main content

Boston Red Sox vs. New York Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 11, 2022; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) celebrates with center fielder Jarren Duran (40) and left fielder Tommy Pham (22) after defeating the Baltimore Orioles at Fenway Park. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees play Tommy Pham and the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Sunday at 7:08 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Red Sox Live Streaming and TV Channel

Yankees vs. Red Sox Batting Stats

  • The Yankees' .244 batting average ranks 14th in MLB.
  • The Yankees score the second-most runs in baseball (596 total, 5.2 per game).
  • The Yankees are second in the league with a .330 on-base percentage.
  • The Red Sox's .253 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking sixth in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have scored 513 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Red Sox have an OBP of .314 this season, which ranks 15th in MLB.

Yankees Impact Players

  • Judge has posted a team-high 46 home runs and has driven in 100 runs.
  • Of all hitters in the majors, Judge ranks first in homers and first in RBI.
  • Anthony Rizzo is batting .222 with 17 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 49 walks.
  • Rizzo is seventh in home runs and 20th in RBI among major league hitters this season.
  • DJ LeMahieu has 18 doubles, 12 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .279.
  • Andrew Benintendi leads the team in batting average with a mark of .305.

Red Sox Impact Players

  • Rafael Devers leads Boston in home runs (24) and runs batted in (60) this season while batting .303.
  • Among all batters in the big leagues, Devers is 14th in home runs and 31st in RBI.
  • Xander Bogaerts leads Boston in batting with a .306 average while slugging nine homers and driving in 48 runs.
  • Bogaerts is 151st among all hitters in MLB in homers, and 77th in RBI.
  • Alex Verdugo has 115 hits this season and a slash line of .277/.323/.398.
  • J.D. Martinez is batting .278 with an OBP of .343 and a slugging percentage of .438 this season.

Yankees and Red Sox Schedules

Yankees

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Mariners

W 9-4

Away

8/9/2022

Mariners

L 1-0

Away

8/10/2022

Mariners

L 4-3

Away

8/12/2022

Red Sox

L 3-2

Away

8/13/2022

Red Sox

W 3-2

Away

8/14/2022

Red Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/16/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/17/2022

Rays

-

Home

8/18/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

8/19/2022

Blue Jays

-

Home

Red Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Braves

L 9-7

Home

8/10/2022

Braves

L 8-4

Home

8/11/2022

Orioles

W 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

Yankees

W 3-2

Home

8/13/2022

Yankees

L 3-2

Home

8/14/2022

Yankees

-

Home

8/16/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/17/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/18/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/19/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/20/2022

Orioles

-

Away

How To Watch

August
14
2022

New York Yankees at Boston Red Sox

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
7:08
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
