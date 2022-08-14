Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will take on Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sunday.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network
- Live Stream on fuboTV
Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
- The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (465 total runs).
- The Cubs rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
- The Reds have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 470 (4.2 per game).
- The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .253.
- Of all batters in baseball, Contreras' home runs rank him 40th, and his RBI tally puts him 97th.
- Ian Happ has been productive as he paces his team with 52 runs batted in.
- Happ ranks 132nd in home runs and 63rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
- Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .297 batting average.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).
Reds Impact Players
- Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.257) and runs batted in (53) this season while also slugging six homers.
- In all of baseball, Farmer ranks 209th in homers and 59th in RBI.
- Joey Votto is slugging .385 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 41 runs.
- Votto is 111th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 125th in RBI.
- Nick Senzel is slashing .244/.302/.314 this season for the Reds.
- Albert Almora Jr. has 45 hits and an OBP of .273 to go with a slugging percentage of .362 this season.
Cubs and Reds Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Nationals
W 6-3
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
W 7-2
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Mets
L 5-1
Away
8/9/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
8/10/2022
Mets
L 10-2
Away
8/11/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Home
8/13/2022
Cubs
L 7-2
Home
8/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
