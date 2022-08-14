Skip to main content

Chicago Cubs vs. Cincinnati Reds Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) steps out of the batter s box and smiles during his at-bat in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Mlb Field Of Dreams Game Cincinnati Reds At Chicago Cubs Aug 11 3666

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) steps out of the batter s box and smiles during his at-bat in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Mlb Field Of Dreams Game Cincinnati Reds At Chicago Cubs Aug 11 3666

Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will take on Kyle Farmer and the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park on Sunday.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Cubs rank 14th in MLB with a .244 batting average.
  • The Cubs have the No. 21 offense in MLB play scoring 4.2 runs per game (465 total runs).
  • The Cubs rank 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Reds' .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.
  • The Reds have scored the 20th-most runs in the league this season with 470 (4.2 per game).
  • The Reds have an OBP of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras has 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .253.
  • Of all batters in baseball, Contreras' home runs rank him 40th, and his RBI tally puts him 97th.
  • Ian Happ has been productive as he paces his team with 52 runs batted in.
  • Happ ranks 132nd in home runs and 63rd in RBI among major league hitters this year.
  • Hoerner leads the Cubs' lineup with a .297 batting average.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).

Reds Impact Players

  • Farmer leads Cincinnati in batting average (.257) and runs batted in (53) this season while also slugging six homers.
  • In all of baseball, Farmer ranks 209th in homers and 59th in RBI.
  • Joey Votto is slugging .385 this season, with a team-best 11 homers while driving in 41 runs.
  • Votto is 111th among all hitters in the big leagues in homers, and 125th in RBI.
  • Nick Senzel is slashing .244/.302/.314 this season for the Reds.
  • Albert Almora Jr. has 45 hits and an OBP of .273 to go with a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Nationals

W 6-3

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

W 7-2

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

L 10-2

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

L 7-2

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013106955h
Soccer

How to Watch Korea Republic vs. Nigeria, U20 Women World Cup

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate to score a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Houston Astros vs. Oakland Athletics: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) runs to first base after hitting an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) runs to first base after hitting an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 13, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez (44) crosses home plate to score a run against the Oakland Athletics during the seventh inning at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Oakland Athletics vs. Houston Astros: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
USATSI_18749937
WNBA

How to Watch Storm at Aces: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar4 minutes ago
USATSI_18614626
WNBA

How to Watch Fever at Mystics: Stream WNBA Live Online, TV Channel

By Evan Lazar7 minutes ago
USATSI_18824550
Pickleball

How to Watch Summer Pickleball Championships: Stream Live Online, TV

By Iolanda Neto11 minutes ago
USATSI_18835103
Soccer

How to Watch NJ/NY Gotham FC at OL Reign

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago