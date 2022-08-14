How to Watch Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Skip to main content

Chicago White Sox vs. Detroit Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) runs to first base after hitting an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Jose Abreu and Harold Castro will be among the star attractions when the Chicago White Sox face the Detroit Tigers on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET, at Guaranteed Rate Field.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • TV: NBC Sports Networks (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox have the fourth-best batting average in the majors (.259).
  • The White Sox rank 18th in runs scored with 485, 4.3 per game.
  • The White Sox are 18th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .312.
  • The Tigers rank 28th in MLB with a team batting average of just .225.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 365 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an OBP of just .282 this season, which ranks 29th in MLB.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Abreu has managed a team-leading 14 home runs and has driven in 56 runs.
  • Abreu is 72nd in home runs and 45th in RBI among all batters in the majors.
  • Andrew Vaughn's 56 runs batted in and .301 batting average are both team-highs.
  • Vaughn is 93rd in home runs and 45th in RBI so far this year.
  • Luis Robert has the top batting average on the White Sox (.301) and paces in runs batted in (56).
  • A.J. Pollock is hitting .240 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 44.
  • Among all hitters in MLB, Baez's home run total ranks 111th and his RBI tally is 102nd.
  • Castro has 79 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • Overall, Castro ranks 270th in home runs and 232nd in RBI this season.
  • Jonathan Schoop has collected 82 base hits, an OBP of .237 and a slugging percentage of .311 this season.
  • Jeimer Candelario has collected 63 hits this season and has an OBP of .262. He's slugging .342 on the year.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Royals

W 3-2

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

L 8-3

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

L 5-3

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Guardians

L 5-2

Home

8/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

8/11/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

White Sox

L 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

8/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
