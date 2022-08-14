Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Justin Dunn takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.
Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel
- Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
- Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
- TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats
- The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
- The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 465, 4.2 per game.
- The Cubs rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
- The Reds have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
- The Reds have scored 470 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.
Cubs Impact Players
- Willson Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
- Contreras' home runs place him 40th in baseball, and he ranks 97th in RBI.
- Ian Happ has put up 52 runs batted in to lead his team.
- Happ is 132nd in homers and 63rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
- Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .297.
- Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).
Reds Impact Players
- Kyle Farmer is batting .257 with 53 RBI, both of which are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
- Farmer's home run total puts him 209th in the big leagues, and he is 59th in RBI.
- Joey Votto's 11 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 41 runs this season while slugging .385.
- Votto is 111th in homers and 125th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
- Nick Senzel has 69 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.302/.314.
- Albert Almora Jr. is batting .230 with an OBP of .273 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.
Cubs and Reds Schedules
Cubs
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Nationals
W 6-3
Home
8/9/2022
Nationals
L 6-5
Home
8/10/2022
Nationals
W 4-2
Home
8/11/2022
Reds
W 4-2
Away
8/13/2022
Reds
W 7-2
Away
8/14/2022
Reds
-
Away
8/15/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/16/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/17/2022
Nationals
-
Away
8/18/2022
Orioles
-
Away
8/19/2022
Brewers
-
Home
Reds
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
8/8/2022
Mets
L 5-1
Away
8/9/2022
Mets
L 6-2
Away
8/10/2022
Mets
L 10-2
Away
8/11/2022
Cubs
L 4-2
Home
8/13/2022
Cubs
L 7-2
Home
8/14/2022
Cubs
-
Home
8/15/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/16/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/17/2022
Phillies
-
Home
8/19/2022
Pirates
-
Away
8/20/2022
Pirates
-
Away
