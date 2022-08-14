Skip to main content

Cincinnati Reds vs. Chicago Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Cincinnati Reds first baseman Joey Votto (19) steps out of the batter s box and smiles during his at-bat in the third inning of a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022, at the MLB Field of Dreams stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. Mlb Field Of Dreams Game Cincinnati Reds At Chicago Cubs Aug 11 3666

Justin Dunn takes the mound for the Cincinnati Reds on Sunday at Great American Ball Park against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs. First pitch is at 1:40 PM ET for the final game of a three-game series.

Cubs vs. Reds Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 1:40 PM ET
  • TV: Marquee Sports Network (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Cubs vs. Reds Batting Stats

  • The Cubs have the 14th-ranked batting average in the league (.244).
  • The Cubs rank 21st in runs scored with 465, 4.2 per game.
  • The Cubs rank 11th in the league with an on-base percentage of .318.
  • The Reds have a team batting average of .238 this season, which ranks 21st among MLB teams.
  • The Reds have scored 470 runs (4.2 per game) this season, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Reds have an on-base percentage of .308 this season, which ranks 21st in the league.

Cubs Impact Players

  • Willson Contreras is hitting .253 with 21 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 40 walks.
  • Contreras' home runs place him 40th in baseball, and he ranks 97th in RBI.
  • Ian Happ has put up 52 runs batted in to lead his team.
  • Happ is 132nd in homers and 63rd in RBI among all batters in MLB.
  • Hoerner leads the Cubs with a team-high batting average of .297.
  • Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs in home runs (20) and runs batted in (52).

Reds Impact Players

  • Kyle Farmer is batting .257 with 53 RBI, both of which are best among Cincinnati hitters this season.
  • Farmer's home run total puts him 209th in the big leagues, and he is 59th in RBI.
  • Joey Votto's 11 home runs are most among Cincinnati batters. He's driven in 41 runs this season while slugging .385.
  • Votto is 111th in homers and 125th in RBI among all MLB hitters this season.
  • Nick Senzel has 69 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.302/.314.
  • Albert Almora Jr. is batting .230 with an OBP of .273 and a slugging percentage of .362 this season.

Cubs and Reds Schedules

Cubs

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Nationals

W 6-3

Home

8/9/2022

Nationals

L 6-5

Home

8/10/2022

Nationals

W 4-2

Home

8/11/2022

Reds

W 4-2

Away

8/13/2022

Reds

W 7-2

Away

8/14/2022

Reds

-

Away

8/15/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/16/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Nationals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Orioles

-

Away

8/19/2022

Brewers

-

Home

Reds

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/8/2022

Mets

L 5-1

Away

8/9/2022

Mets

L 6-2

Away

8/10/2022

Mets

L 10-2

Away

8/11/2022

Cubs

L 4-2

Home

8/13/2022

Cubs

L 7-2

Home

8/14/2022

Cubs

-

Home

8/15/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/16/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/17/2022

Phillies

-

Home

8/19/2022

Pirates

-

Away

8/20/2022

Pirates

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati Reds

TV CHANNEL: Marquee Sports Network
Time
1:40
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

