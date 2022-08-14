Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will try to outdo Daulton Varsho and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022

Game Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

The Rockies have a league-leading .264 batting average.

The Rockies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (528 total runs).

The Rockies rank fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.

The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.

The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 486 total runs scored this season.

The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

C.J. Cron has managed a team-leading 23 home runs and has driven in 80 runs.

Including all MLB batters, Cron ranks 42nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.

Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .260.

Blackmon ranks 48th in homers and 25th in RBI so far this year.

Brendan Rodgers is batting .287 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.

Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a .314 batting average.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

Christian Walker is batting .211 this season with a team-high 26 home runs and 63 RBI.

Walker is ninth in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.

Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .260 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 42 runs.

Marte is 132nd in home runs and 116th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.

Varsho has 90 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.316/.436.

Josh Rojas has 81 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Cardinals W 16-5 Home 8/10/2022 Cardinals L 9-5 Home 8/11/2022 Cardinals W 8-6 Home 8/12/2022 Diamondbacks W 5-3 Home 8/13/2022 Diamondbacks L 6-0 Home 8/14/2022 Diamondbacks - Home 8/16/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/17/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/18/2022 Cardinals - Away 8/19/2022 Giants - Home 8/20/2022 Giants - Home

Diamondbacks

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 8/9/2022 Pirates W 6-4 Home 8/10/2022 Pirates L 6-4 Home 8/11/2022 Pirates W 9-3 Home 8/12/2022 Rockies L 5-3 Away 8/13/2022 Rockies W 6-0 Away 8/14/2022 Rockies - Away 8/15/2022 Giants - Away 8/16/2022 Giants - Away 8/17/2022 Giants - Away 8/18/2022 Giants - Away 8/19/2022 Cardinals - Home

