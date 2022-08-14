Skip to main content

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 13, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks center fielder Alek Thomas (5) celebrates his home run saving catch on a hit by Colorado Rockies C.J. Cron in the ninth inning for the third out at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: John Leyba-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies will try to outdo Daulton Varsho and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Live Streaming and TV Channel

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 14, 2022
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • TV: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Rockies vs. Diamondbacks Batting Stats

  • The Rockies have a league-leading .264 batting average.
  • The Rockies have the No. 7 offense in MLB play scoring 4.6 runs per game (528 total runs).
  • The Rockies rank fifth in the league with an on-base percentage of .325.
  • The Diamondbacks have a team batting average of just .228 this season, which ranks 26th among MLB teams.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 17th in the league with 486 total runs scored this season.
  • The Diamondbacks have an OBP of .306 this season, which ranks 24th in MLB.

Rockies Impact Players

  • C.J. Cron has managed a team-leading 23 home runs and has driven in 80 runs.
  • Including all MLB batters, Cron ranks 42nd in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage, and 14th in slugging.
  • Charlie Blackmon has 17 doubles, four triples, 16 home runs and 26 walks while hitting .260.
  • Blackmon ranks 48th in homers and 25th in RBI so far this year.
  • Brendan Rodgers is batting .287 with 25 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 30 walks.
  • Jose Iglesias leads the Rockies with a .314 batting average.

Diamondbacks Impact Players

  • Christian Walker is batting .211 this season with a team-high 26 home runs and 63 RBI.
  • Walker is ninth in homers and 25th in RBI among all hitters in the big leagues.
  • Ketel Marte leads Arizona in batting with a .260 average while slugging 10 homers and driving in 42 runs.
  • Marte is 132nd in home runs and 116th in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Varsho has 90 hits this season and a slash line of .244/.316/.436.
  • Josh Rojas has 81 hits and an OBP of .348 to go with a slugging percentage of .410 this season.

Rockies and Diamondbacks Schedules

Rockies

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Cardinals

W 16-5

Home

8/10/2022

Cardinals

L 9-5

Home

8/11/2022

Cardinals

W 8-6

Home

8/12/2022

Diamondbacks

W 5-3

Home

8/13/2022

Diamondbacks

L 6-0

Home

8/14/2022

Diamondbacks

-

Home

8/16/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/17/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/18/2022

Cardinals

-

Away

8/19/2022

Giants

-

Home

8/20/2022

Giants

-

Home

Diamondbacks

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Pirates

W 6-4

Home

8/10/2022

Pirates

L 6-4

Home

8/11/2022

Pirates

W 9-3

Home

8/12/2022

Rockies

L 5-3

Away

8/13/2022

Rockies

W 6-0

Away

8/14/2022

Rockies

-

Away

8/15/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/16/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/17/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/18/2022

Giants

-

Away

8/19/2022

Cardinals

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Arizona Diamondbacks at Colorado Rockies

TV CHANNEL: ATT Sportsnet Rocky Mountain
Time
3:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

ID channel
entertainment

How to Watch Who Killed Biggie and Tupac?: Live Stream, TV Channel

By Kristofer Habbas21 seconds ago
AMC
entertainment

How to Watch 'Tales of the Walking Dead,' Series Premiere: Stream Live, TV

By Rafael Urbina3 minutes ago
Chesapeake Shores
entertainment

How to Watch Chesapeake Shores Season 6 Premiere: Stream Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina6 minutes ago
Santos Laguna
Soccer

How to Watch Tigres UANL vs. Santos Laguna: Stream Liga MX Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina14 minutes ago
nwsl chicago red stars
Soccer

How to Watch Chicago Red Stars at Angel City FC: Stream NWSL Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina26 minutes ago
Soccer Ball
Soccer

How to Watch USA vs. Netherlands: Stream Women's Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina36 minutes ago
Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. San Francisco Giants: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Aug 11, 2022; Phoenix, Ariz., USA; Arizona Diamondbacks Emmanuel Rivera (15) loses the ball attempting to tag Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes (13) at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic Mlb Pirates At Diamondbacks
MLB

How to Watch San Francisco Giants vs. Pittsburgh Pirates: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

By What's On TV Staff39 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2022; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Anthony Rizzo (48) and right fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrate after defeating the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Yankees at Red Sox: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs40 minutes ago