How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox: Streaming & TV | 8/14/2022

Detroit Tigers vs. Chicago White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Aug 13, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) runs to first base after hitting an RBI single against the Detroit Tigers during the seventh inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Alexander will take the mound for the Detroit Tigers against the Chicago White Sox and Andrew Vaughn on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

White Sox vs. Tigers Live Streaming and TV Channel

White Sox vs. Tigers Batting Stats

  • The White Sox are fourth in the majors with a .259 batting average.
  • The White Sox rank 18th in runs scored with 485, 4.3 per game.
  • The White Sox's .312 on-base percentage ranks 18th in the league.
  • The Tigers have a team batting average of just .225 this season, which ranks 28th among MLB teams.
  • The Tigers are among the lowest scoring teams in the league, ranking last with just 365 total runs (3.2 per game) this season.
  • The Tigers have an on-base percentage of .282 this season, which ranks 29th in the league.

White Sox Impact Players

  • Jose Abreu leads the White Sox in home runs (14) and runs batted in (56).
  • Including all hitters in MLB, Abreu is 72nd in homers and 45th in RBI.
  • Vaughn's 56 RBI and .301 batting average both lead his team.
  • Vaughn is 93rd in homers in the majors and 45th in RBI.
  • Luis Robert paces the White Sox with 56 runs batted in while accruing a team-high batting average of .301.
  • A.J. Pollock is batting .240 with 19 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks.

Tigers Impact Players

  • Javier Baez leads Detroit in home runs with 11 and runs batted in with 44.
  • Baez ranks 111th in home runs and 102nd in RBI among all hitters in MLB.
  • Harold Castro has 79 hits and an OBP of .318 to go with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.
  • Castro is 270th among all hitters in the big leagues in home runs, and 232nd in RBI.
  • Jonathan Schoop has 82 hits this season and a slash line of .202/.237/.311.
  • Jeimer Candelario is batting .199 with an OBP of .262 and a slugging percentage of .342 this season.

White Sox and Tigers Schedules

White Sox

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Royals

W 3-2

Away

8/10/2022

Royals

L 8-3

Away

8/11/2022

Royals

L 5-3

Away

8/12/2022

Tigers

W 2-0

Home

8/13/2022

Tigers

W 6-4

Home

8/14/2022

Tigers

-

Home

8/15/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/16/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/17/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/18/2022

Astros

-

Home

8/19/2022

Guardians

-

Away

Tigers

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

8/9/2022

Guardians

L 5-2

Home

8/10/2022

Guardians

L 3-2

Home

8/11/2022

Guardians

L 4-3

Home

8/12/2022

White Sox

L 2-0

Away

8/13/2022

White Sox

L 6-4

Away

8/14/2022

White Sox

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/15/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/16/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/17/2022

Guardians

-

Away

8/19/2022

Angels

-

Home

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Detroit Tigers at Chicago White Sox

TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
Time
2:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
